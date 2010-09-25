Making sustainable food choices easier - Which? report

Which? research shows that even people who actively try to seek out more sustainable food struggle and there is little awareness and understanding of most environmental and broader ethical labelling schemes on the market

But with three in four people believing that protecting the environment is an important issue when choosing what to buy, there is a real opportunity to help people through clearer and more coherent labelling.

It is therefore encouraging that the Government has committed to introduce honesty in food labelling so that consumers can be confident about where their food comes from and its environmental impact.

Which? wants to work with the Government, and food industry to develop a clearer approach to sustainability labelling on foods so that consumers can easily make more informed choices.

See our full report: