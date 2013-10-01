The EU Review of Official Controls - Which? briefing

The European Commission has published proposals to revise the EU Official Controls legislation (Regulation 882/2004). This fundamental law sets out how food law enforcement should be carried out, including the responsibilities of Member States and the European Commission

The European Commission’s objectives for the proposal are to modernise and sharpen enforcement tools and to simplify the legislative framework so that it is easier to use and more efficient. It also aims to ensure the availability of stable and appropriate resources, ensure equity and fairness in the financing of official controls and improve transparency.

Which? broadly supports the approach that is proposed, but would like to see several areas strengthened.

This includes ensuring the independence of inspection; the importance of a risk-based approach that takes account of misleading practices and does not exempt businesses from requirements purely on the basis of their size; the need for unannounced inspections; stronger powers for authorities to require companies to carry out testing and disclosure the results; registration of food supply chain intermediaries such as brokers; improving co-ordination between EU Member States; ensuring stronger sanctions; and enhancing the transparency of levels of business compliance for consumers.