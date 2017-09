The food enforcement lottery - Which? briefing

Recent scares over chicken safety and food fraud have highlighted the importance of effectively policing the food industry to prevent consumers from becoming ill or being misled

Food businesses are ultimately responsible for complying with food legislation, but consumers also need to be able to rely on an effective system of enforcement that ensures they do this.

Our latest assessment of local authority enforcement shows that there is considerable variation around the country and that a more robust system of food law enforcement is urgently needed.