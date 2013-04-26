The future of food - giving consumers a say - Which? report

The recent horsemeat scandal has put the spotlight on how our food is produced, how much we pay for it and who ultimately controls what we eat. Although primarily an issue of fraud, it has raised much wider questions about the consequences of an ever-lengthening food supply chain and how government develops food policy

The fiasco has reinforced that all those involved in production, retailing and food policy need to think very differently about the food supply chain. Greater consideration has to be given to the long-term costs of changes to how we produce food as well as the short- term impacts.

There needs to be much greater transparency about how food is produced and what

consumers are really paying for. The lessons from the horsemeat affair are also pertinent to the wider challenges facing the supply chain. Global pressures such as the impact of climate change, increasing demand for basic food commodities and rising costs of energy and other inputs, require a re- examination of how food is produced.

But this can’t be done in isolation from other priorities, such as helping people to eat healthily and reducing rates of obesity and diet-related disease. Food has to be the quality that people expect, respect wider social and cultural aspects of what we eat and be affordable.

The horsemeat scandal has also shown that people look to government for leadership and to ensure that people can have confidence in what they are eating.