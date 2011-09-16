The state of our plates: food in public institutions - Which? report

Which? works to make healthier food choices easier. In 2004 we set out twelve demands to government and industry for action to remove some of the barriers that make it a struggle to opt for healthier choices

One of the areas singled out was the need for standards for food on offer in key public institutions where you are often at your most vulnerable and have little alternative other than to eat the food on offer.

A recent Which? survey found that this is an issue where people want action: 94% of people think it is important that there are standards in place to ensure that healthy choices are on offer in hospitals for patients and 83% for visitors and out-patients, 94% for schools, 94% for nurseries and 92% for care homes.*

See our full report: