Cutting back and trading down: the impact of rising food prices - Which? report

New Which? research has found that rising food prices continue to be an issue of major concern with people developing a range of coping strategies to try to take control of their food bills. Six in 10 say they’ve had to change their food shopping because of rising food prices

Nearly 8 in 10 shoppers are worried about the increasing cost of food. Trading down and shopping around have become the norm for many people. Three quarters are shopping around more to get the best prices and half are now shopping at discount supermarkets. A quarter of shoppers say they have even had to cut back on essentials, such as heating and water, to pay for food in the last 12 months.

Shoppers are pessimistic about the future if prices continue to increase, with 6 in 10 worried about how they will manage their spending on food. Consumers are sceptical about supermarket pricing policies and want them to do more to help them deal with the on-going food price rises. Only 3 in 10 shoppers say they currently trust the supermarkets to charge a fair price for food.

Some supermarkets have started to improve the way that they display the unit price for products as a result of our campaigning, making their shelf edge labels clearer and more consistent so that consumers can compare prices more easily. But others are still failing to act.