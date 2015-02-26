Which? consultation response to the Sentencing Council Guidelines

Which? welcomes the opportunity to comment on the Sentencing Council’s review of these guidelines in the wake of a number of food incidents, most notably the wide scale contamination of beef products with horsemeat. We have limited our comments to the overarching issues set out in the guidance, as well as guidelines for food safety and hygiene offences

We have been concerned that penalties for food safety and hygiene offences are limited compared to the potential nature of the crime and scale of consumer detriment. An effective deterrent is therefore needed to deal with an increasing complex and integrated supply chain.

We broadly support the approach that is proposed. In addition, we suggest that:

 Additional clarification is needed around the scope of legislation that is included so that all relevant national as well as European Union (EU) originated provisions are included.

 The guidelines need to be further strengthened in order to give greater weight to the potential to cause harm as well as actual harm.

 The potential severity of misleading practices needs to be better reflected, particularly where this could or does lead to people eating something that they find offensive, for example for religious reasons.

 The guidelines need to deal effectively with the diverse range of businesses involved in this sector and ensure that any fines are applied at the relevant scale, particularly when dealing with national businesses with multiple outlets.

See our full report: