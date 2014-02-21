A new food standards body for Scotland - Which? briefing

The Food Standards (Scotland) Bill provides an enormous opportunity to create a food agency, Food Standards Scotland, that will build on the strengths of the existing Food Standards Agency (FSA) Scotland as well as dealing with the specific challenges that will be facing Scottish consumers in the coming years

There are many challenges facing the food supply chain – from high rates of obesity and dietrelated disease in Scotland to the food safety and standards issues posed by an ever lengthening and complex food supply chain. The horsemeat scandal highlight how vulnerable the food supply chain can be, but also how essential it is to ensure that there is a pro-active approach to identifying risks and ensuring that there are effective controls in place.

The Food Standards Agency in Scotland has carried out a lot of good work, but the creation of the new food body provides an opportunity to build on this and ensure that Food Standards Scotland is even better equipped to deal with food issues that will impact on consumers in the coming years.

A strong, independent agency with a clear remit to act in the consumer interest is not only in consumers interests, but will also benefit the food industry and wider Scottish economy. A Which? survey in November, for example, found that half of people said they had still changed their meat eating habits as a result of the horsemeat incident.