Elliott Review interim report - Which? briefing

Which? welcomes the publication of the Elliott Review Interim Report and broadly supports its emphasis and recommendations. We agree that a systems approach is needed, along with a culture change across the food industry so that the vulnerabilities of food supply chains are better understood, checks and controls enhanced and consumers better protected from food fraud as well as food safety risks

We strongly support the emphasis on putting consumers first and are concerned that many of the lessons that have been learned from previous food scares, most notably the BSE crisis, have been neglected particularly in the current economic climate.

It is in the interests of responsible food businesses, as well as consumers, to make sure that there are effective controls in place across food supply chains and that there is a much more strategic approach to identifying potential threats facing supply chains.

Which?’s most recent research showed that around half of consumers had changed their meat eating habits as a result of the horsemeat scare in 2013. We agree that consumer interests have to be put first and that there should be a zero tolerance approach to food crime.