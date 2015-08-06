Food system challenges

There are many food security and sustainability challenges facing the food system. The global population is forecast to be over 9 billion by 20501 , leading to an increasing demand for food and placing further pressure on finite resources

More food will need to be produced with less. This raises questions for the types of food production we have in the UK and the choices that will be available for consumers. But it is also an issue of the wider food system.

The UK is currently 68% self-sufficient in foods which can be produced here, but wider resilience is also important, with a large proportion of our food and inputs that enable us to produce it coming from overseas. The food supplies that we rely on may not be sustainable in the future as the impact of climate change will lead to greater weather shocks and combined with other risks such as water shortages may threaten supply chains.

Food production is in turn a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions as well as water scarcity and wider biodiversity issues. Overconsumption and waste further exacerbate these issues by placing unnecessary pressure on the food system, whilst rising obesity rates and diet-related illness are major killers in the UK and place increasing strain on the health service.