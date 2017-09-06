Ensuring consumer-focused food law enforcement

The horsemeat contamination incident in January 2013 highlighted the challenges of policing a complex and globalised supply chain at a time when the economic climate means that food crime is on the rise. Much of the responsibility for enforcing food law falls to local authorities, but their resources are increasingly constrained and food is just one of the many regulatory areas that they enforce. Research by Which? has found huge variation in the way that food enforcement is carried out around the country and therefore very different levels of consumer protection. This briefing calls for a more effective approach to food law enforcement that ensures best use is made of limited resources and consumer interests are prioritised.

See our full report: