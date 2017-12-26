How we test action cameras

How easy is the action camera to use?

We expect every action camera to be intuitively easy to use, so you'll be able to shoot video or stills without reading pages of instruction manuals first. We also expect any manuals to be free of jargon.

Our tests look at everything from the basic controls for recording and removing the battery, to the more advanced controls, such as capturing a still image without interrupting a video recording in progress.

We also get our expert testers to try attaching the camera to various mounts and attachments, as well as using the camera on a tripod, so that we know how easy it is to reach all the controls once the camera is secured in place.

Lastly, our testers also assess the video playback mode and the clarity of the LCD screen (if one is included).