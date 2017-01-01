If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

The internet has opened up a world of new possibilities for scammers. It’s important that you or your relative keep your computer secure and know about the possible risks so that you can avoid them.

On this page you can find details about dealing with online scams.

1. What is an online scam?

2. How big is the problem?

3. Common online scams

4. Top tips for spotting an online scam

5. How to prevent an online scam

6. What to do if you're caught out by an online scam

What is an online scam?

More and more of us are connected to the internet and it can be a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, grab a shopping bargain and do things like banking from the comfort of your own home.

But it also opens up new opportunities for scammers. Online scams are when criminals use the internet to con people into giving them money or personal information. They might make contact via bogus emails, Facebook, Twitter or other social media or messaging services. They might try to direct you to fake websites or trick you into downloading malware, which can attack your home computer.

How big is the problem?

According to the Office for National Statistics, 87.9% of UK adults have used the internet in the past three months (May, 2016). This means that millions of people are at risk from common internet and email scams every day. It's estimated that £670m is lost annually by victims of the most common online scams.

Common online scams

Phishing or twishing

The scam: fraudsters contact you via email (phishing) or social media message (twishing) claiming to be from your bank or another trusted organisation, such as PayPal, Amazon or eBay. They tell you that your account has been compromised, or you have to verify your security details to keep your account open. There is a link in the message that they want you to follow.

fraudsters contact you via email (phishing) or social media message (twishing) claiming to be from your bank or another trusted organisation, such as PayPal, Amazon or eBay. They tell you that your account has been compromised, or you have to verify your security details to keep your account open. There is a link in the message that they want you to follow. The reality: the link directs you to a fake website (which can look exactly like the real organisation’s site) where you will be asked to log in. The scammer now has your account details and passwords and can access your bank account or shop online.

the link directs you to a fake website (which can look exactly like the real organisation’s site) where you will be asked to log in. The scammer now has your account details and passwords and can access your bank account or shop online. Our advice: never click on a link in an email or social media message, however urgent it might sound. Go to your internet browser and type in the full website address before logging in to your account.

Campaign to safeguard us from scams Fraud is now at record levels, with more than five million scams costing Brits a mind-boggling £9bn each year. While there are sensible steps we can all take to protect ourselves and older relatives and friends, an unfair burden has been placed on the public. Which? is urging the government to take the lead and ensure companies safeguard us all from scams. Sign up to the campaign here.

Stranded traveller emails

The scam: you receive an email from a poor person who is stranded abroad – due to a mugging or some other disaster - and needs you to send them money for help. The scammers make the tale believable by hacking into real people’s email accounts and send the ‘help’ messages to people in their address list – so the message might appear to come from a friend.

you receive an email from a poor person who is stranded abroad – due to a mugging or some other disaster - and needs you to send them money for help. The scammers make the tale believable by hacking into real people’s email accounts and send the ‘help’ messages to people in their address list – so the message might appear to come from a friend. The reality: you send them money, then spot your friend in the supermarket that very afternoon.

you send them money, then spot your friend in the supermarket that very afternoon. Our advice: if in doubt, don’t reply and contact the friend in question by phone.

Computer virus online scam

The scam: you receive an email from a stranger urging you to follow a link, or open an attachment such as a photo.

The reality: once you click on the link or attachment it releases a virus to attack your computer, giving access to criminals who might be able to scan it for your private information.

Our advice: don’t open links in emails from people you don’t know, even if they do sound friendly. Keep your computer security software up to date.

Copycat websites

The scam: phishing emails, instant messages or posts on Facebook and Twitter can direct you to copycat sites. Scammers might also create duplicates of government websites, such as the passport office, the DVLA or HMRC, that appear in search engine results.

phishing emails, instant messages or posts on Facebook and Twitter can direct you to copycat sites. Scammers might also create duplicates of government websites, such as the passport office, the DVLA or HMRC, that appear in search engine results. The reality: when you click on that site to apply for your new passport, driving licence or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), you’ll be charged additional fees. Without a doubt, you’ll pay more than you would if you went directly through the official government departments.

when you click on that site to apply for your new passport, driving licence or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), you’ll be charged additional fees. Without a doubt, you’ll pay more than you would if you went directly through the official government departments. Our advice: if you are in doubt about which website to use, go through GOV.UK, the government’s official website, to find what you need.

Relationship online scam