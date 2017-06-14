Best bank accounts for authorised overdrafts

Avoid expensive bank account charges with our table of the best current accounts if you use an authorised overdraft.

Find a cheaper authorised overdraft

If you use your authorised overdraft, try one of these accounts. We analyse all nationally-available current accounts and show the best based on our scenario of someone running a £500 authorised overdraft for two weeks a month.

Provider Authorised Overdraft Interest rate Annual cost of a £500 overdraft for two weeks each month Switching incentives and other perks Access Customer score customer score help Ist Accounta 15.9% £17 £100 when you switch to this account. £250 interest free overdraft. Branch

Internet

Telephone 82% Current Accountb 15.9% £27 £50 gift card plus £5 each month you pay in £1,000+ for 24-months. Automatic £500 overdraft of which first £100 interest free. Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 71% FlexAccountc 18.9% £40 Recommend a friend and share £200 Free UK and European annual travel insurance 3-month interest overdraft Branch

Internet

Postal

Telephone 77% Current Accountd 18.9% £40 £500 fee free overdraft for first 12 months Internet

Postal

Telephone 61% Current Accountc 18.9% £40 Extra Clubcard points for spending on debit card Branch

Internet

Telephone 70% Table notes:

This table is updated on a daily basis.



a Minimum monthly funding: £1,000.

b No minimum monthly funding required.

c Minimum monthly funding: £750.

d A regular payment into the account must be made each month.

By naming and shaming providers which customers judge to offer poor satisfaction in these tables, we hope that companies improve their standards.