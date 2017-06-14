Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best bank accounts

Best bank accounts for authorised overdrafts

By Chiara Cavaglieri

Article 3 of 6

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Best bank accounts for authorised overdrafts

Avoid expensive bank account charges with our table of the best current accounts if you use an authorised overdraft. 

Find a cheaper authorised overdraft

If you use your authorised overdraft, try one of these accounts. We analyse all nationally-available current accounts and show the best based on our scenario of someone running a £500 authorised overdraft for two weeks a month.

We also compare the best bank accounts for unauthorised overdrafts.

Table notes:
This table is updated on a daily basis.

a Minimum monthly funding: £1,000.
b No minimum monthly funding required.
c Minimum monthly funding: £750.
d A regular payment into the account must be made each month.
Customer score
General public score based on customer satisfaction and likelihood of recommending company to friend/family member. Customer scores are based at brand level.

Back to customer score in money table

Customer scores are based on a survey of an online panel of respondents from the general public, who were invited to take part in the bank account customer satisfaction survey during September 2016. The final sample size was 4,918.

How we choose our Best Rate bank accounts

Which? Best Rate bank accounts offer the best rates on the market for the scenarios we've used. They also have to meet the following conditions:

  • The accounts must be available nationally
  • The account provider must be fully covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme

We analyse the whole market and calculate the cost of the account so you can see how much you're likely to pay or how much interest you'll earn if you choose that account. 

Which? Recommended Providers 

Which? Recommended Providers are companies that are both rated highly and have products that meet our high standards. Which? closely monitors the products and practices of all Recommended Providers and reserves the right to exclude any company that doesn't treat its customers fairly. Follow the link for a full list of WRPs.

Which? Warning Poor Satisfaction

We also understand that for many people, finding products with the best rate is a priority. But where a product from a provider with a poor customer score appears in our Best Rate tables, we'll highlight this with the warning logo. Our customer satisfaction surveys measure overall satisfaction with the provider in relation to bank accounts, not individual bank accounts offered by the brand. The customer score should therefore not be associated specifically with any individual bank accounts. Only customer scores that are significantly below average and fall into our bottom statistical tier receive our warning. Our customer scores are updated every six months.

By naming and shaming providers which customers judge to offer poor satisfaction in these tables, we hope that companies improve their standards.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Best bank accounts for cashback

next

Best bank accounts for unauthorised overdrafts

More on bank accounts

All advice on bank accounts

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017