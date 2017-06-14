Checking your credit report

Find out how to get hold of your credit report and what to do if you find a mistake on it.

It's a good idea to check your credit report each year to make sure all the details held on it are correct.

Remember to get copies of the files held on you by all three credit reference agencies – CallCredit, Equifax and Experian – as it’s unlikely they will all store identical information.

The information held on you will give you an indication of any issues that could affect your ability to get credit, such as a mortgage or a personal loan.

Find out more: How to improve your credit rating – six steps to a better credit score

Getting hold of your credit report

You can request a copy of your credit file from any of the agencies online or by post. Under the Consumer Credit Act, you have a right to obtain your full statutory credit report at a cost of £2 per credit reference agency.

To check your credit file, report problems or request amendments to the information contained within your credit report, contact the three credit reference agencies:

CallCredit – 0870 060 1414

Consumer Services Team

PO Box 491

Leeds

LS3 1WZ

Equifax – 0844 335 0550

Equifax Credit File Advice Centre

PO Box 1140

Bradford

BD1 5US

Experian – 0800 013 88 88

Customer Support Centre

PO Box 9000

Nottingham

NG80 7WF

If you apply for a copy of your credit report online, you will need to have certain information handy. This includes all of the addresses you've lived at for the past six years and details of anyone you have a 'financial association' with (for instance, your partner – but only if you have a joint financial product such as a current account or mortgage).

You should be able to access your credit report online shortly after applying to view it.

Get free access to your credit report

As well as the £2 statutory report, CallCredit, Equifax and Experian all offer free online credit reports – but only as temporary introductions to their paid-for services.

Make sure you remember to cancel your membership with the credit reference agencies before the end of the free trial period, which usually lasts for 30 days. If you forget, you will start being charged a monthly fee for maintaining access to your credit file.

Credit report mistakes – how to make a correction

If you spot a mistake on any of your credit files, it's important to get this rectified – otherwise it could harm your ability to get credit later. Mistakes can range from basic errors relating to your address details to incorrect information supplied by your bank, which could deter another company from lending to you.

You may even come across fraudulent activity, such as a credit application made in your name.

If you do spot a mistake, write to the credit reference agency and ask for it to be corrected immediately. Make sure you include an explanation about why it's wrong as well as any evidence you have.

Credit report agency response

The agency has 28 days to act and the relevant detail in your credit report will be marked as 'disputed' in the meantime. This is so any lender searching your file will know not to rely on that piece of information.

If the credit reference agency doesn't amend your records, you have a legal right to send it a notice of correction (up to 200 words), which will be added to your file.

If you need to add a notice of correction to your credit report, use it to explain why you think a particular piece of information is wrong and make sure you mention any mitigating circumstances – for example, a sudden bereavement that may have caused you to miss a credit card or loan repayment.