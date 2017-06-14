Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Gap insurance

Return to invoice Gap review

By Simon Miller

Article 3 of 5

Find out how much return-to-invoice Gap insurance costs. Our table compares policies from third-party insurers.

Return-to-invoice Gap insurance tops up the payout you receive from your car insurer to the amount you paid for the vehicle. For example, if you bought a Ford Fiesta Studio for £8,745, but a year later had an accident and received only £5,000 from your car insurer, your return-to-invoice Gap insurance policy would pay the difference, minus your excess.

Many providers also offer finance Gap insurance - which covers any loans you took out to pay for the car - as part of this product.

Return-to-invoice Gap insurance review

The table below shows the cost of return-to-invoice Gap insurance for three different cars bought brand new, and the features of the different third-party gap insurance policies. These include:

  • Excess - how much your Gap policy will pay towards your car insurance excess
  • Maximum level of cover - how much cover you can take out
  • Cover availability - how long you can take out the Gap insurance for
  • Age of vehicle - the age limit of the vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover
  • Maximum value of vehicle that each gap insurer will cover
  • Finance - whether the Gap insurance will cover your outstanding payments for your car if you bought it on finance

The premiums quoted are for a brand new car, for three years of cover. All quotes were updated in February 2016.

How much does return to invoice Gap insurance cost?
  COST OF GAP INSURANCE FOR 3 YEARS COVER DETAILS
  Ford Fiesta Studio
£8,745 		Honda Jazz
£15,095 		Audi Q3 TDI
£33,650 		Amount towards your insurance excess Maximum level cover Cover available for
(years) 		Maximum age of vehicle
(years) 		Maximum value of vehicle Covers finance on cara
THIRD PARTY INSURERS
www.ala.co.uk £82 £120 £181 £250 £50,000 1 to 5 10 £250,000 Yes
www.car2cover.co.uk £93 £114 £122 £250 £50,000 1 to 5 10 £125,000 Yes
www.click4gap.co.uk £109 £129 £252 £0 £25,000 1 to 4 7 £50,000 No
www.directgap.co.uk £83 £114 £169 £250 ulb 1 to 5 10 £75,000 Yes
www.easygap.co.uk £63 £84 £118 £250 £25,000 1 to 5 8 £75,000c Yes
www.gapinsurance.co.uk £66 £89 £108 £250 £100,000 1 to 5 10 £150,000 Yes
www.gapinsurance123.co.uk £63 £84 £118 £250 £25,000 1 to 5 10 £75,000 Yes
www.insureandgo.com £121 £121 £145 £250 £5,000- £15,000d 1 to 3 n/a £50,000 No
www.motorpocket.com £61 £77 £94e £250 £25,000 1 to 3 8 £80,000 Yes
www.shortfall.co.uk £64 £84 £115 £250 £50,000 1 to 5 8 £150,000f Yes
www.Totallossgap.co.uk £69 £92 £147 £250 ulg 2 to 5 8 £75,000 Yes
WarrantyDirect.co.uk £135 £161 £161 £500 £250,000 1 to 3 8 £50,000 No
Table notes:
a Outstanding finance payments for the current car - not negative equity from finance on a previous car
b No limit (up to car's initial invoice price) where car is £50,000. £30,000 otherwise.
c By phone, cover can be available for up to £50,000, and for vehicles up to £240,000
d Depends on the value of the car
e Based on a claim limit of £15,000
f Cover for more expensive cars can be arranged by phone
g Product pays out the higher of the original invoice cost or vehicle replacement cost.
