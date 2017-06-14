Return to invoice Gap review

Find out how much return-to-invoice Gap insurance costs. Our table compares policies from third-party insurers.

Return-to-invoice Gap insurance tops up the payout you receive from your car insurer to the amount you paid for the vehicle. For example, if you bought a Ford Fiesta Studio for £8,745, but a year later had an accident and received only £5,000 from your car insurer, your return-to-invoice Gap insurance policy would pay the difference, minus your excess.

Many providers also offer finance Gap insurance - which covers any loans you took out to pay for the car - as part of this product.

Return-to-invoice Gap insurance review

The table below shows the cost of return-to-invoice Gap insurance for three different cars bought brand new, and the features of the different third-party gap insurance policies. These include:

Excess - how much your Gap policy will pay towards your car insurance excess

Maximum level of cover - how much cover you can take out

Cover availability - how long you can take out the Gap insurance for

Age of vehicle - the age limit of the vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover

Maximum value of vehicle that each gap insurer will cover

Finance - whether the Gap insurance will cover your outstanding payments for your car if you bought it on finance

The premiums quoted are for a brand new car, for three years of cover. All quotes were updated in February 2016.