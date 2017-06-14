Gap insurance
Return to invoice Gap review
By Simon Miller
Find out how much return-to-invoice Gap insurance costs. Our table compares policies from third-party insurers.
Return-to-invoice Gap insurance tops up the payout you receive from your car insurer to the amount you paid for the vehicle. For example, if you bought a Ford Fiesta Studio for £8,745, but a year later had an accident and received only £5,000 from your car insurer, your return-to-invoice Gap insurance policy would pay the difference, minus your excess.
Many providers also offer finance Gap insurance - which covers any loans you took out to pay for the car - as part of this product.
Return-to-invoice Gap insurance review
The table below shows the cost of return-to-invoice Gap insurance for three different cars bought brand new, and the features of the different third-party gap insurance policies. These include:
- Excess - how much your Gap policy will pay towards your car insurance excess
- Maximum level of cover - how much cover you can take out
- Cover availability - how long you can take out the Gap insurance for
- Age of vehicle - the age limit of the vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover
- Maximum value of vehicle that each gap insurer will cover
- Finance - whether the Gap insurance will cover your outstanding payments for your car if you bought it on finance
The premiums quoted are for a brand new car, for three years of cover. All quotes were updated in February 2016.
|How much does return to invoice Gap insurance cost?
|COST OF GAP INSURANCE FOR 3 YEARS
|COVER DETAILS
|Ford Fiesta Studio
£8,745
|Honda Jazz
£15,095
|Audi Q3 TDI
£33,650
|Amount towards your insurance excess
|Maximum level cover
|Cover available for
(years)
|Maximum age of vehicle
(years)
|Maximum value of vehicle
|Covers finance on cara
|THIRD PARTY INSURERS
|www.ala.co.uk
|£82
|£120
|£181
|£250
|£50,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£250,000
|Yes
|www.car2cover.co.uk
|£93
|£114
|£122
|£250
|£50,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£125,000
|Yes
|www.click4gap.co.uk
|£109
|£129
|£252
|£0
|£25,000
|1 to 4
|7
|£50,000
|No
|www.directgap.co.uk
|£83
|£114
|£169
|£250
|ulb
|1 to 5
|10
|£75,000
|Yes
|www.easygap.co.uk
|£63
|£84
|£118
|£250
|£25,000
|1 to 5
|8
|£75,000c
|Yes
|www.gapinsurance.co.uk
|£66
|£89
|£108
|£250
|£100,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£150,000
|Yes
|www.gapinsurance123.co.uk
|£63
|£84
|£118
|£250
|£25,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£75,000
|Yes
|www.insureandgo.com
|£121
|£121
|£145
|£250
|£5,000- £15,000d
|1 to 3
|n/a
|£50,000
|No
|www.motorpocket.com
|£61
|£77
|£94e
|£250
|£25,000
|1 to 3
|8
|£80,000
|Yes
|www.shortfall.co.uk
|£64
|£84
|£115
|£250
|£50,000
|1 to 5
|8
|£150,000f
|Yes
|www.Totallossgap.co.uk
|£69
|£92
|£147
|£250
|ulg
|2 to 5
|8
|£75,000
|Yes
|WarrantyDirect.co.uk
|£135
|£161
|£161
|£500
|£250,000
|1 to 3
|8
|£50,000
|No
a Outstanding finance payments for the current car - not negative equity from finance on a previous car
b No limit (up to car's initial invoice price) where car is £50,000. £30,000 otherwise.
c By phone, cover can be available for up to £50,000, and for vehicles up to £240,000
d Depends on the value of the car
e Based on a claim limit of £15,000
f Cover for more expensive cars can be arranged by phone
g Product pays out the higher of the original invoice cost or vehicle replacement cost.