Vehicle-replacement Gap review

Find out how vehicle-replacement Gap can help with the cost of replacing your car, and how much it costs.

Rather than helping you reach the amount you paid for your car, vehicle-replacement Gap bridges the difference between the amount you get form your car insurer and the cost of a new vehicle.

For example, if you bought a Honda Jazz for £15,095, but a year later had an accident and received only £10,000 from your car insurer AND the car had gone up in price to £20,000, your vehicle-replacement Gap insurance would cover the difference, minus your excess.

Many providers also offer finance Gap - which covers any loans you took out to pay for the car - as part of this product.

The table below shows the cost of vehicle-replacement Gap insurance for three different cars bought brand new, and the features of the different third-party Gap insurance policies. These include:

Excess - how much your Gap insurance policy will pay towards your car insurance excess

Maximum level of cover - how much cover you can take out

Cover availability - how long you can take out the Gap insurance for

Age of vehicle - the age limit of the vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover

Maximum value of vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover

Finance - whether the Gap will cover your outstanding payments for your car if you bought it on finance

The premiums quoted are for a brand new car, for three years of cover. All quotes were updated in February 2016.