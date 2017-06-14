Gap insurance
Vehicle-replacement Gap review
By Simon Miller
Find out how vehicle-replacement Gap can help with the cost of replacing your car, and how much it costs.
Rather than helping you reach the amount you paid for your car, vehicle-replacement Gap bridges the difference between the amount you get form your car insurer and the cost of a new vehicle.
For example, if you bought a Honda Jazz for £15,095, but a year later had an accident and received only £10,000 from your car insurer AND the car had gone up in price to £20,000, your vehicle-replacement Gap insurance would cover the difference, minus your excess.
Many providers also offer finance Gap - which covers any loans you took out to pay for the car - as part of this product.
Vehicle-replacement Gap insurance review
The table below shows the cost of vehicle-replacement Gap insurance for three different cars bought brand new, and the features of the different third-party Gap insurance policies. These include:
- Excess - how much your Gap insurance policy will pay towards your car insurance excess
- Maximum level of cover - how much cover you can take out
- Cover availability - how long you can take out the Gap insurance for
- Age of vehicle - the age limit of the vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover
- Maximum value of vehicle that each Gap insurer will cover
- Finance - whether the Gap will cover your outstanding payments for your car if you bought it on finance
The premiums quoted are for a brand new car, for three years of cover. All quotes were updated in February 2016.
|How much does vehicle replacement Gap insurance cost?
|COST OF GAP INSURANCE FOR 3 YEARS
|COVER DETAILS
|Ford Fiesta Studio £8,745
|Honda Jazz £15,095
|Audi Q3 TDI £33,650
|Amount towards your excess
|Maximum level cover
|Cover available for
(years)
|Maximum age of vehicle (years)
|Maximum value of vehicle
|Covers finance on cara
|THIRD PARTY INSURERS
|ala.co.uk
|£108
|£153
|£207
|£250
|£50,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£125,000
|Yes
|car2cover.co.uk
|£102
|£150
|£153
|£250
|£50,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£125,000
|Yes
|click4gap.co.uk
|£171
|£192
|£334
|£0
|£25,000
|1 to 3
|3 months
|£50,000
|No
|directgap.co.uk
|£99
|£149
|£189
|£250
|ulb
|1 to 5
|10
|£75,000
|Yes
|easygap.co.uk
|£84
|£108
|£147
|£250
|£25,000
|1 to 5
|8
|£75,000c
|Yes
|gapinsurance.co.uk
|£97
|£110
|£137
|£250
|£100,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£150,000
|Yes
|gapinsurance123.co.uk
|£84
|£108
|£147
|£250
|£25,000
|1 to 5
|10
|£75,000
|Yes
|motorpocket.com
|£105
|£122
|£138d
|£250
|£20,000
|1 to 3
|30 days
|£50,000
|No
|shortfall.co.uk
|£84
|£108
|£147
|£250
|£50,000
|1 to 5
|8
|£150,000e
|Yes
|Totallossgap.co.uk
|£69
|£92
|£147
|£250
|ulf
|2 to 5
|8
|£75,000
|Yes
|WarrantyDirect.co.uk
|£166
|£169
|£169
|£500
|£25,000
|1 to 3
|7
|£50,000
|No
a Outstanding finance payments for the current car - not negative equity from finance on a previous car
b Up to car's initial value, where cost is below £50,000. £30,000 otherwise
c By phone, cover available for vehicles up to £240,000 and maximum claims limit up to £50,000
d Based on a claim limit of £15,000
e Cover for more expensive cars can be arranged by phone
f Product pays out the higher of the original invoice cost or vehicle replacement cost