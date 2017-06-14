Medical conditions travel insurance reviews
By Simon Miller
If you've been ill in the past have any chronic conditions, getting travel insurance can be tricky. Our Best Rate table can help you find appropriate cover at a reasonable price.
If you have a pre-existing medical condition or have been ill in the past, mainstream travel insurers may charge a large premium to cover you, while others may exclude your conditions entirely.
However, there are specialists who can help. Our Best Rate table, below, shows the best deals on the market for travel insurance under these circumstances.
The policies included still had to meet our minimum criteria – at least £2 million (Europe) or £5 million (worldwide) worth of medical cover (including air ambulance; at least £1,500 of cover for baggage or personal belongings, and cover for lost or stolen money; £3,000 for cancellation and curtailment; a minimum of £1 million of personal liability cover; a 24-hour emergency helpline that you can call for advice; and help and cover for legal expenses.
|Best rate cover for pre-existing medical conditions
|Provider
|High blood pressurea
|Diabetesb
|Breast cancerc
|Heart diseased
|Best rates: Single trip (15 day trip to Europe for a 70 year old)
|All Clear Traveller
|£29
|£29
|£29
|£57
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|-
|£29
|£29
|£76
|Boots Silver
|£43
|-
|£43
|-
|Covered2Go Gold
|-
|£28
|£28
|£74
|Explorer Platinum
|£40
|£40
|-
|-
|Get Going Travel Premier
|£38
|£38
|£38
|£67
|Golfguard Annual
|£42
|£42
|£42
|-
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£27
|£27
|£27
|£85
|Insurancewith Sapphire
|£44
|-
|-
|£72
|Best rates: Annual multi trip (worldwide policy for a 50 year old)
|All Clear Gold
|-
|-
|£109
|-
|Blue Bear Travel Gold
|£43
|£43
|£76
|£120
|Boots Silver
|£79
|£79
|£79
|£110
|Covered2Go Gold
|£47
|£47
|£72
|£113
|Holidaysafe Premier
|£48
|£48
|£81
|£141
|Insurancewith Sapphire
|-
|-
|£84
|£131
|Nowicantravel Premier
|£74
|£74
|-
|£149
|Top Notch Cover Gold
|£69
|£69
|-
|-
|Your Travel Cover Gold
|£64
|£64
|-
|-
The premiums above are illustrations only and will vary depending on your individual medical conditions. Premiums were gathered during March 2017. It's worth checking with the insurer as there is a possibility the premiums have changed. This information is updated on a six-monthly basis - next update is due in November 2017.
a Has had high blood pressure for two to three years and takes ramipril once a day. A smoker with high cholesterol levels
b Has type 2 diabetes and takes medication before each meal
c Diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago. Had a mastectomy and then chemotherapy and radiotherapy. And takes one Arimadix tablet daily
d Suffered a heart attack 2 years ago, but now fit to travel. Take the following medication - Aspirin, Beta blocker (acebutolol), Ace inhibitor (metoprolol), Statin (Fluvastatin), GTN spray as and when required