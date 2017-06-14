Medical conditions travel insurance reviews

If you've been ill in the past have any chronic conditions, getting travel insurance can be tricky. Our Best Rate table can help you find appropriate cover at a reasonable price.

If you have a pre-existing medical condition or have been ill in the past, mainstream travel insurers may charge a large premium to cover you, while others may exclude your conditions entirely.

However, there are specialists who can help. Our Best Rate table, below, shows the best deals on the market for travel insurance under these circumstances.

The policies included still had to meet our minimum criteria – at least £2 million (Europe) or £5 million (worldwide) worth of medical cover (including air ambulance; at least £1,500 of cover for baggage or personal belongings, and cover for lost or stolen money; £3,000 for cancellation and curtailment; a minimum of £1 million of personal liability cover; a 24-hour emergency helpline that you can call for advice; and help and cover for legal expenses.