Wedding insurance explained

Discover what a specialist wedding insurance policy should include and how it can help you.

There are various levels of wedding insurance cover available. See Wedding insurance reviewed for details.

If you have to cancel the wedding for any unavoidable reason, such as an injury to you or your partner, the policy should pay out if you are left out of pocket. This is likely to be one of the most useful areas of cover that policies offer.

Should you take out wedding insurance?

Wedding insurance can protect you against a range of unfortunate events and help you make sure you’re not out of pocket as a result. But whether it’s worth taking out ultimately depends on the cost of your wedding and how worried you are about things going wrong.

All aspects of the policy will have exclusions and cover limits, and there will also be general exclusions, so check your policy documents carefully. See Wedding insurance reviewed for selected cover limits.

Wedding insurance and loss or damage

Wedding insurance can also cover you for loss or damage to wedding attire, such as the wedding dress, as well as presents, the cake, rings, flowers and gifts for the guests. Cover starts a set period before the wedding and finishes a set period after – from seven days before to 24 hours after for wedding gifts, for example – but this will vary depending on the policy.

Any loss or theft should be reported to the police within 24 hours.

Failure of suppliers

You’ll be relying on wedding services from a range of providers. Wedding insurance can cover any extra costs you incur up to the policy limit if something goes wrong with these services. Wedding insurance also covers you for deposits you can’t recover or the cost of arranging alternatives if suppliers go bust, but you would already be covered by Section 75 if you paid by credit card.

It’s important to scrutinise wedding insurance policies, as some insurers, such as Weddingplan, exclude wedding gift providers.

Another important area covered by wedding insurance is your personal liability for injury to third parties or loss or damage to third party property. You may already be covered for this under your home insurance, but some wedding insurance policies cover the actions of all wedding guests, as well as the couple.

Additional areas of cover that some policies offer are for legal expenses and personal accident.

Check the policy details if you are having the reception on a different day from the ceremony, or if you are getting married overseas.