How much is your house worth?

When you're selling your house, setting a realistic asking price is essential. Learn how with our insider tips and interactive house price map.

We asked a number of experienced estate agents and property experts for their insider tips to help you sell your house quickly and easily. In this short video, they share their advice on how to set your asking price.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content. Video transcript Get three or four valuations. Try and use a varied number of estate agents. Try and use ones that have been in your local area or been trading for at least five years. It's unlikely that everybody will come in at the same asking price or the same marketing strategy, but probe them, ask them why they think it's worth as much as they say.



By asking the valuation don't necessarily go for the highest valuation, get three or four prices and you can then do your own homework as well. You can look online and you can look at property portals and different websites that will give you an idea. You can also look at land registry figures, so you can see what other houses have sold on your street for. If the price is not correct don't be frightened to drop it, and if your property is priced correctly it will sell, it will sell in the first 14 days. If it's not sold ask yourself why. If it's presenting correctly then it must be the price that's wrong. Reduce the price down, you'll generate more viewings and you will achieve a sale.





What affects house prices?

House prices are very area-specific so it's important to focus on activity in your neighbourhood rather than looking at national averages. Our interactive house prices map (below) shows what's happening in your postcode district.

We've focused on England and Wales as house price data for Scotland and Northern Ireland is not freely available in the same level of detail. The map works best in Chrome or Firefox.

When deciding how much to put your home on the market for, it's well worth looking at activity over time as well as current asking prices. If prices have been increasing you can probably afford to be more optimistic than if they've been decreasing or remained static.

Other factors that affect what a house is worth include:

age

size

number of bedrooms

garden

parking space

garage

structural integrity

wear and tear

room layout

any extras, eg a shed that's been converted into an office

Local factors will also play a big role in what your property is worth, from what the local schools are like through to how well the economy is doing.

If, for example, your property would appeal to young professionals and there is shortage of this type of property available, you're likely to get a higher price.

Investment in local transport could mean an increase in house prices if it will cut journey times to a nearby city. However, a new road/railway line being built in a rural area may mean a drop in property prices.

Talk to local estate agents for the inside picture on all the factors you should take into consideration.

Setting a realistic asking price

Look in estate agents’ windows and online to see how much similar properties are on the market for - and then see how much they're actually selling for using the Land Registry website

Invite three estate agents who have recently sold properties similar to yours to value your property, and don't be surprised if you end up with three different figures. A good rule of thumb is to go with the middle valuation or calculate an average

That said, if you're not in a rush it could be worth trying for a higher price - then if you don't get any buyers you can take it off the market and put it back up for a lower price at a later date

If time is of the essence, work out the minimum price you can afford to accept and then do your best to score a decent discount on the property you want to buy in order to make up the difference

It could be worth having a survey done on your house before putting it on the market. This means that you'll have the chance to fix any problems in advance, or if it gets the all clear, you can use this in the marketing to tempt buyers in.

Asking prices vs prices paid

It's very common for buyers in England and Wales to make an offer below the asking price, rather than offering the full amount. Our 2015 survey found that 73% of buyers initially offered below the asking price and 66% succeeded in paying below it, so you should factor this in when setting your asking price.

However, we also found that 5% of buyers paid above the asking price. This is more common in very competitive areas where demand outstrips supply and sellers receive bids from several buyers. If you find yourself in this situation as a seller, your estate agent will advise you on the best way to proceed.

