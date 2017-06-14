Video transcript

They need a very clear understanding of what your outgoings are or what they will be in the future. So, if you're buying a property the lender will be concerned about what your outgoing are for your new domestic situation because ultimately that's the figure that demonstrates how much you can afford to pay in terms of mortgage and also that's the figure that the lender will lend against.



Being employed on a permanent contract with your employer is always a really good position to be in. It's a really solid style and being able to provide the last three months worth of payslips having them available to mortgage adviser for your interview is also a really good position to be in.



For self-employed people the market

definitely is getting better, there're lenders that will lend today based on one year's worth of figures which is encouraging the majority would have reached out the latest two year's figures.



Credit history is important, it's ideally you have a clean credit history not missed all eight payments. You can get your credit reports from one of the numbers of different providers online, it's always with checking out reports to ensure that they're having no issues in the past to make sure that you'll pass the credit check because ultimately that's the prerequisite of getting a mortgage.



Sometimes there are mistakes on that and sometimes is a part of phone call and to get them rectified and that could be the difference between being accepted and being declined.

Get registered on the electoral roll, that is a big boost and lenders love to see that. Everything needs to be registered to your current address so bank accounts, credit cards.



I think it's a good role, any store cards that you just don't use just cancel them, same applies for credit cards. If you have a credit card that you do use regularly and get quiet near to the limits that's another considerable because if you regularly getting near to the limit of the credit card, it can sometime have a lowering effect of our overall credit score and so is to be worthiness.



If you're not having an over-draft at all, it's probably the best but then if you got one, keep it in it, not going over it. Keeping up to date with any payments of any loans you do have or any credit cards, stall cards that you've got, just making sure, yet you have them but making sure you meet the payment, you're not late. Because the late payment these days to a lender is almost as crucial as maybe a defaults couple of years ago.





Lenders will always check your credit reference agency's reports and lot of needs to tally, so it's more important to quite precise with the figures that you're telling and the mobilizers about with monthly loan payments and balances

on credit cards and things like that because it's things that the lender can see as well.



