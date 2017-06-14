Leeds Building Society mortgage review

Find out how Leeds Building Society fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Leeds Building Society mortgage review

Leeds Building Society offers innovative deals for first-time buyers but doesn't fare so highly for customer service.

Customer score 19th out of 23 mortgage lenders %





Leeds Building Society's borrowers have rated it 59% - placing it nineteenth in our mortgage lenders comparison table. In our analysis of the market, however, we found it was among the best for discount rate deals.

Leeds Building Society mortgage highlights

innovative mortgages for first-time buyers, including introductory 0%-interest periods

low-fee mortgage deals

reasonable at dealing with customer queries and complaints

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Leeds Building Society mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Leeds Building Society's mortgage customers say about it

'Excellent customer service.'

'At the moment we are on a discount rate. When this expires, I will shop around for a better deal because there are a lot of better deals than those Leeds offer.'

'Never had any issues and was so easy to set up.'

'Excellent service, trustworthy organisation and feels less impersonal than other building societies.'

'They were one of the few providers at the time dealing with shared ownership. The rate at the time was good but it turned variable.'

'It was the only lender that would give me a mortgage that will not be paid off until I am almost 80 years old.'