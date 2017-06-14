Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Leeds Building Society mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Article 8 of 16

Find out how Leeds Building Society fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Leeds Building Society offers innovative deals for first-time buyers but doesn't fare so highly for customer service.

Leeds Building Society

Customer score

19th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


Leeds Building Society's borrowers have rated it 59% - placing it nineteenth in our mortgage lenders comparison table. In our analysis of the market, however, we found it was among the best for discount rate deals.

Leeds Building Society mortgage highlights

  • innovative mortgages for first-time buyers, including introductory 0%-interest periods
  • low-fee mortgage deals
  • reasonable at dealing with customer queries and complaints

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

Leeds Building Society mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What Leeds Building Society's mortgage customers say about it

'Excellent customer service.'

'At the moment we are on a discount rate. When this expires, I will shop around for a better deal because there are a lot of better deals than those Leeds offer.'

'Never had any issues and was so easy to set up.'

'Excellent service, trustworthy organisation and feels less impersonal than other building societies.'

'They were one of the few providers at the time dealing with shared ownership. The rate at the time was good but it turned variable.'

'It was the only lender that would give me a mortgage that will not be paid off until I am almost 80 years old.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
