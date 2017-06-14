RBS mortgage review

Find out how the Royal Bank of Scotland fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

The Royal Bank of Scotland finished 21st in our table, receiving a score of 57% from its mortgage customers. Borrowers were satisfied with its customer service and keeping them informed – less so with the value for money of the deals.

RBS mortgage highlights

lots of fee-free deals

satisfactory for dealing with queries and complaints

offers some 100% mortgages for existing customers who are remortgaging.

RBS mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

What RBS's mortgage customers say about it

'They know what they're doing.'

'They do not listen when they are in the wrong.'

'Always helpful and deliver what I need.'

'Extortionate fees, no loyalty to their customers, poor customer service.'

'Smooth transaction, extremely knowledgeable staff.'

'Still not sure I trust them.'

'They have not always got everything right. They have made mistakes and messed up occasionally. However they have always dealt with problems/errors/complaints very quickly and effectively. So, while their systems are far from perfect, they have provided excellent customer service and always found very good solutions.'

'Never ever contact me to check if I need help.'

'Good customer care – they are flexible with financial difficulties.'

'They are useless.'