RBS mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Find out how the Royal Bank of Scotland fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

The Royal Bank of Scotland finished 21st in our table, receiving a score of 57% from its mortgage customers. Borrowers were satisfied with its customer service and keeping them informed – less so with the value for money of the deals.

RBS mortgage highlights

  • lots of fee-free deals
  • satisfactory for dealing with queries and complaints
  • offers some 100% mortgages for existing customers who are remortgaging.

RBS mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What RBS's mortgage customers say about it

'They know what they're doing.'

'They do not listen when they are in the wrong.'

'Always helpful and deliver what I need.'

'Extortionate fees, no loyalty to their customers, poor customer service.'

'Smooth transaction, extremely knowledgeable staff.'

'Still not sure I trust them.'

'They have not always got everything right. They have made mistakes and messed up occasionally. However they have always dealt with problems/errors/complaints very quickly and effectively. So, while their systems are far from perfect, they have provided excellent customer service and always found very good solutions.'

'Never ever contact me to check if I need help.'

'Good customer care – they are flexible with financial difficulties.'

'They are useless.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
