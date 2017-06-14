Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

TSB mortgage review

By Dean Sobers

Find out how TSB fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

Coming 12th (about half way down) in our mortgage comparison table, customers aren't exactly singing TSB's praises, but they've given it respectable scores for customer service and value for money.

TSB

Customer score

12th out of 23 mortgage lenders

 %
 


We found that some of its deals, particularly those with five-year fixed rates, ranked well for price in our analysis of the market.

TSB mortgage highlights

  • good for tracker deals
  • deals allow you to take payment holidays after the first year
  • strong value for money score

For personal, impartial advice on the best mortgage for you, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 252 7987.

TSB mortgage satisfaction scorecard
Customer service  
Application process  
Value for money  
Keeping you well informed  
Clarity of statements  
Transparency of charges  
Query and complaint handling  
Ability to over and underpay mortgage  
Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What TSB's mortgage customers say about it

'Clear on the terms of the mortgage, friendly staff, easy to access information about my mortgage.'

'Most of the process was very smooth, but dealing with issues later not very smooth at all.'

'Explained every aspect well.'

'Contact centre is useless, with no ability to deal with mortgage changes or unusual queries.'

'Staff are easy to communicate your wishes to.'

'There is always room to improve with everything.'

'I have been able to easily make overpayments, which has resulted in my being in a position to pay the mortgage off when I retire in eight weeks' time.'

  • Last updated: February 2017
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
