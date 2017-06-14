TSB mortgage review

Find out how TSB fared in key areas such as customer service and value for money in our mortgage satisfaction survey.

TSB mortgage review

Coming 12th (about half way down) in our mortgage comparison table, customers aren't exactly singing TSB's praises, but they've given it respectable scores for customer service and value for money.

Customer score 12th out of 23 mortgage lenders %





We found that some of its deals, particularly those with five-year fixed rates, ranked well for price in our analysis of the market.

TSB mortgage highlights

good for tracker deals

deals allow you to take payment holidays after the first year

strong value for money score

TSB mortgage satisfaction scorecard Customer service Application process Value for money Keeping you well informed Clarity of statements Transparency of charges Query and complaint handling Ability to over and underpay mortgage Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category. Where no stars are showing, it means we could not get a large enough sample size to rate this aspect of the service.

What TSB's mortgage customers say about it

'Clear on the terms of the mortgage, friendly staff, easy to access information about my mortgage.'

'Most of the process was very smooth, but dealing with issues later not very smooth at all.'

'Explained every aspect well.'

'Contact centre is useless, with no ability to deal with mortgage changes or unusual queries.'

'Staff are easy to communicate your wishes to.'

'There is always room to improve with everything.'

'I have been able to easily make overpayments, which has resulted in my being in a position to pay the mortgage off when I retire in eight weeks' time.'