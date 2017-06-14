What are the different types of savings account?

Confused about which type of savings account is right for you? We outline the accounts that are available, and how they work, to help you make the right choice.

The savings market is flooded with many different types of accounts, which can make it difficult to decide which deal is best for you.

Several factors will affect which kind of savings account suits you, including whether or not you will pay tax on the interest, how likely you are to need access to your money, and how long you are prepared to lock it away for.

1. Cash Isas

If you exceed your annual personal savings allowance, you might have to pay tax on interest earned from your savings in line with your usual rate – so you stand to lose 20% or 40% of your return. However, cash Isas (individual savings accounts) allow you to earn tax-free interest.

There’s a limit to how much you can put in a cash Isa each year, currently set at £20,000 for the 2017-18 tax year, which can be made up of cash, stocks and shares, or a combination of both.

Once you’ve used this up, you will need to opt for another type of account if you want to continue saving.

How to find the best cash Isa

Since April 2016, all savings interest has been paid without any tax deducted.

You can compare rates across the entire savings market – there’s no need to hold your money in an Isa if a standard account offers you a higher rate.

However, for most people, Isas are still a sensible home for your savings long-term.

2. Easy-access savings accounts

Easy-access savings accounts do what they say on the tin: they allow you to withdraw your money quickly and easily.

Some easy-access accounts come with a plastic card that can be used to take out money from cash machines, some offer over-the-counter withdrawals, and many allow you to transfer money out of your account online, penalty-free.

Saving in an easy-access account makes sense if you think you might need to withdraw some of the cash you’ve put aside. ‘Emergency savings’ should be kept in an easy-access account so you won’t struggle to get at them in a crisis.

Easy-access pitfalls to watch out for

It’s worth remembering that some easy-access accounts offer more immediate withdrawals than others; if you’re with an online-only bank or are operating your account by phone, it’s possible that any withdrawals or transfers you make might take a few days to go through.

Easy-access accounts may also limit the number of withdrawals you can make each year without losing interest, so remember to check.

Although many easy-access accounts offer customers an introductory ‘bonus’ interest rate that might be fixed for 12 months, these accounts are typically variable-rate deals. This means that, after any introductory bonus you get expires, the rate payable on your cash may drop.

It’s important to keep a close eye on the return your savings are earning, and switch to a new Best Rate savings account if necessary.

3. Notice-savings accounts

Notice savings accounts work in a different way to easy-access deals.

Instead of having quick access to your money when it suits you, saving in a notice account means you’ll have to tell your provider in advance that you want to make a withdrawal.

Some notice accounts demand that you let them know you intend to withdraw money 30, 60 or 90 days ahead – so these accounts are unlikely to suit you if you may need to get at your savings unexpectedly.

If you do make an emergency withdrawal from a notice savings account, you’re likely to lose some interest.

Notice rates aren't as good as they used to be

In the past, notice accounts have offered higher interest rates than instant-access deals – but this is no longer always the case. Therefore, before opening a notice account, it’s worth checking to see whether you could get the same return on your money without restricting your access to it.

Again, notice accounts are likely to come with variable interest rates – which means it’s important to keep an eye on your return and switch your savings account if you are no longer getting a competitive deal.

4. Regular savings accounts

Regular savings accounts require customers to deposit money each month, without fail – so they are ideal for savers who are just starting out, or who wish to drip feed cash into their account in a disciplined way.

Regular savings accounts may limit the number of withdrawals you can make each year, which means it may not make sense to use one for emergency savings.

In addition, a regular savings account is likely to restrict you from investing more than a certain sum each month, preventing you from placing extra cash in your account as and when it suits you.

Regular savings returns aren't always what they appear

Some regular savings accounts offer impressive-looking rates, but it’s important to remember that because your money will be building up gradually, your overall return might be more modest.

For example: if you deposited £1,200 in a regular savings account over a year in monthly instalments of £100, you would not be paid the headline rate of interest on that entire sum. That's because only the first month's payment would be in the account for the full year.

Instead, you’d get interest on your savings as they gradually build up – meaning you would earn less after those 12 months than you would have if you’d deposited the cash in one go.

This is why, if you have a large amount of money to put by, a regular savings account might not be the best choice for you – even though the advertised interest rate might seem too good to resist.

Fixed and variable regular savings rates

Opting for an account with a lower rate that allows you to invest large sums all at once might make more sense if you’re a saver with plenty of cash to put by.

Also, remember to check before opening a regular savings account whether the interest rate on offer is fixed or variable.

5. Fixed-rate bonds

Fixed-rate bonds are savings accounts that offer a fixed interest rate on your cash for a set period of time. While they often come with higher interest rates than instant access, notice or regular savings accounts, opening one will mean giving up access to your money during the term of the bond.

Fixed-rate bonds can extend over one year, two years – even three, four or five years. Generally, the longer you’re prepared to lock your cash away for, the higher your return will be.

While it may be possible to get your money out of a fixed-rate bond in an emergency, it’s likely you’d stand to pay a hefty interest penalty for doing so. Therefore, tying up your cash in a fixed-rate bond is only a good idea if you’re confident you won’t need to get at it.

Investing in a fixed-rate bond is one way to protect your savings return in a era of falling rates, but be aware the opposite is also true: if you lock your money up in a fixed-rate bond just before rates rise, your cash won’t benefit from the increase.

Many fixed-rate bonds require large initial deposits – so if you’re a beginner saver, you may struggle to find a suitable deal. In addition, some fixed-rate bonds allow you to invest just one lump sum when you open your account,and do not permit additional deposits during the term of the bond.

Therefore, these deals are often unsuitable for those who may want to add more to their savings pot over time.

6. Help to Save accounts

New 'Help to Save' accounts will be launched in 2018, offering low-paid workers a government bonus of up to £1,200.

Workers receiving universal credit or working tax credits will be able to save a maximum of £50 a month and receive a 50% bonus after two years, worth up to £600. They can then choose to save for another two years, with a further £600 bonus available.

In total, account holders can build a pot of £3,600 over four years, with a £1,200 contribution from the government.

Withdrawals will be allowed to cover ‘urgent costs’ and there will be no restrictions on how savings can be used at the end of the term.

The government has yet to consult on how this savings scheme will be implemented but it should be available no later than April 2018.

If you have expensive debts to clear, however, make this the priority – our guide 10 ways to pay off your debts is a useful place to start.