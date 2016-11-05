Could double glazing pay for itself?

36% of people said they had saved on their energy bills since getting double glazing

We surveyed thousands of double glazing customers and over a third (36%) said that installing double glazing reduced their energy bills. But does the cost outweigh the savings?

Getting new double glazing can help to make your home cosier. 60% of the people in our survey said their home is warmer since getting new double glazing.

If you’re looking to get double glazing, first make sure you’ve picked the right company. Our survey revealed a stark difference in customer satisfaction between the top and bottom-rated brands.

Find out how national double glazing companies Anglian, Everest and Safestyle compared to independents. Visit our double glazing reviews.

Double gazing costs and savings

Replacing all of the single-glazed windows in a three-bedroom, semi-detached house could save you between £75 and £100 per year, according to the Energy Saving Trust. This is if you buy B-rated glass. But with A-rated, the Energy Saving Trust estimates the savings could be £85-£110.

If you multiply this over 20 years, you could save between £1,500 and £2,200. But as double glazing can cost as much as £3,000 per window, you won’t be making a great return.

However, this cost is at the higher end of the scale. So it’s worth finding out how much the types of windows you want are likely to cost.

We have worked with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to find out the national average price of different types and sizes of double-glazed windows and doors. See double glazing prices for the full breakdown.

It’s also worth bearing in mind there are other benefits to getting double glazing:

50% said they no longer have condensation on their windows

45% said that it has decreased noise levels

30% said they believe getting new double glazing has increased the value of their home.

Best double glazing companies

We also asked thousands of double glazing customers about their experiences with the double glazing company they used. This included big brands Anglian, Everest and Safestyle, as well as independent local firms and tradesmen.

Asking them to rate how satisfied they are with a company and whether they would recommend it to a friend allows us to calculate a customer score. You can use this to easily compare the different firms. This year, the double glazing companies’ customer scores ranged from 86% to 56% – a significant 30 percentage point difference.

Customers also rated the companies, from very poor to excellent, on a number of factors. This included quality of products, staff knowledge and the quality of the installation.

The highest-scoring firm was said to be ‘excellent’ on all but one measure. While one was rated as poor for value for money.

See our reviews for Anglian, Safestyle and Everest to find out what their customers really think of them.

(Survey: in August 2016, we asked 2,239 Which? members who’d bought double glazing in the last five years about their experiences. This included information about the company who sold and installed their double glazed windows and/or doors.)

More on this…