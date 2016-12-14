Revealed: 1,000 bank branches shut in two years

High street banks have closed more than 1,000 branches in the last two years, new research from Which? can reveal.

As an independent review found that the banks could improve the way they engage with customers affected by potential closures, we found a total of 1,046 branches were shut between January 2015 and January 2017, with rural areas among the worst affected.

Bank closures map

Using figures we requested from the banks in October 2016, and online statistics, we compiled closure data from the last two years. We found HSBC had cut the most branches in this period – 321 or 27% of their branch network – followed by Lloyds Banking Group which has closed 180 branches (14% of the network) and RBS Group (191 branches, 10% of its network). You can see the total number of closures in the table at the end of this page.

Our map shows the areas with the most closures per 100,000 people. You can search for your local authority to see how it’s been affected. The regions with the most closures are Wales, Scotland and south-west England, all of which have large rural areas. We’ve also highlighted four areas where inadequate broadband speed may hinder access to online banking.