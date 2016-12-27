Which boiler brands will let you down?

There are huge differences between the best and worst boiler brands.

Which? research reveals that an appalling six in ten boilers from the least reliable brand failed in the last six years.

Want to know which boilers will keep your home warm and cosy, even in the coldest winter? You can use the results of our research to help you choose a boiler brand you can trust.

We asked 11,460 people about their boilers (survey: May 2016), delving into everything from how satisfied owners are, to how often their boilers have broken down in their lifetime.

We go even further by also quizzing the people who work on boilers every single day – heating engineers. We collected the views of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers and asked them to rate each brand’s build quality, how easy it is to get parts and spares, how easy it is to service and repair and whether they would recommend the brand.

This means we can tell you which boiler brands will outlast the rest.

Getting a reliable boiler

There is a big difference between the most and least reliable boilers. Of the boilers from our survey that are six years old, more than six in ten of the least reliable brand’s boilers have developed a fault.

The graph below shows the percentage of boilers that have broken down when purchased new in every year from 2010 to 2016. Seven out of ten people who purchased the most reliable brand in 2010 haven’t yet had to shell out for any kind of repair. If you purchased the least reliable brand in the same year, then you can commiserate with the six out of ten who will have needed to pay for a repair.

The cost of boiler repairs

With the average cost of a boiler repair being almost £200, according to our survey, you can see how very quickly the cost of an unreliable boiler might begin to mount up. Protect yourself from costly ongoing repairs by choosing a boiler from a reliable boiler brand that won’t let you down.

