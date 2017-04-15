Cheap freezer impresses in Which? tests

Cheap freezers can be far better than more expensive rivals, Which? testing confirms.

We’ve just published reviews of the latest, most popular freezers, fridge freezers and fridges, including models from leading brands such as Beko and Hotpoint.

The best freezer left the others in its wake with a score of 80% – our top-scoring freezer for many months – and it’s one of cheapest we’ve recently tested.

To find out all the top models we recommend, compare our freezer reviews.

Small, cheap, energy efficient freezer

Not only does the latest, high-scoring freezer maintain a safe and stable temperature whatever the weather, it also freezes quickly, too. This is good news for your food, as the faster it freezes, the fresher it will be when you eat it. Some models we’ve tested take almost twice as long as this one to get items down to a reassuringly secure temperature of -16°C.

As well as being among the cheapest freezers we’ve reviewed, it also scored top marks in our energy efficiency test. That’s a winning combination for the budget-conscious buyer.

If you’re conscious of cash, use our freezer energy costs calculator to see how much that model you have your eye on will add up to over its lifetime.

Cheap vs expensive freezers

Freezer prices start from as low as £110, for a small chest freezer, and can reach beyond £1,400, for a tall, built-in model.

Paying more can sometimes get you additional features, such as audible warning alarms that let you know if the freezer temperature is too high, or if the door has been left open; touch controls and digital displays, a fast-freeze function, and hassle-free ice cube makers.

But our independent laboratory tests show that you don’t need to pay top-end prices to get a top-notch freezer. We’ve found a number of Best Buy freezers for under £250 that completely outperform most premium-priced models.

Find out which cheaper freezers we recommend for 2017 by reading our round-up of the best freezers.

