Best child car seats
The best child car seats for toddlers and older children
By Anna Studman
Article 1 of 2
Find out which types of car seat are best for toddlers and older children as they grow.
Child car seats are designed to protect children's soft bones and vulnerable internal organs at each stage of development, from birth to the age of 12.
As a child grows, his or her skeleton changes, providing better protection for internal organs. Children need different levels of protection as they change from toddlers to pre-schoolers and adolescents.
Protecting toddlers and pre-school children in child car seats
The best type of child restraint system for early childhood is a Group 1 child car seat (suitable from 9-18kg, approximately nine months to four or five years), an extended rear-facing car seat or an i-Size seat that covers your child's height.
A five-point harness, or impact shield, holds the child in and will spread the forces of a crash over a wide area of their chest.
We recommend they should stay in this type of seat for as long as possible and only move to the next seat when either:
- their weight exceeds the car seat's weight limit
- their height exceeds the car seat's height limit
- they grow too tall for the height of the adjustable harness – it should sit 2cm above the shoulder
- the child outgrows the head protection – their eyes are level with the top of the headrest.
Protecting the neck
The risk of spinal cord damage due to momentum of the head reduces as your child grows, so toddlers can face forwards, but more research is showing that it's safer to keep your child facing towards the rear of your car for as long as you can.
Many parents turn their child forwards in a car seat far earlier than they should. Group 1 seats can be used, legally, from 9kg but we think this is far too early to turn your baby forward-facing.
Protecting the chest
By the age of two, the rib cage develops, with the ribs moving downwards to provide more protection for the liver, spleen and kidneys.
Ribs remain flexible, though, and still need protection from impacts. For this reason it's best to continue to use a child car seat with a way of spreading load across the chest in an accident.
Protecting older children in child car seats
A child's bones continue to strengthen as they grow older.
The skull
The bone-making process is complete by the age of six or seven, but children's skulls remain less rigid than those of adults.
A good child restraint will limit forward head movement in a front impact, and provide protection in a side impact.
The chest and rib cage
These remain flexible but become larger and stronger as hard calcified bone gradually replaces soft bone.
The pelvis
The pelvis also grows larger, but isn't really strong enough to act as an anchor point for an adult seat belt until around the age of 10.
Keeping older children safe in car crashes
As children grow older, it remains important to distribute the crash forces over as wide an area as possible and protect them from contact with the vehicle interior in both front and side impacts.
High-backed booster seats are the best choice when a child has outgrown a Group 1 child car seat with harness or impact shield.
These seats raise the child in the car's bench seat so that the adult seatbelt lies properly across the chest and pelvis.
The booster seat has a headrest and side wings to help protect the child's head in side and rear impacts.
Don't buy a booster cushion
We actively discourage parents from using a booster cushion for their older children.
Booster cushions raise children up correctly, but most have have no way of keeping the shoulder strap of a three-point adult seatbelt in the right place on a child and provide no side-impact protection.
We no longer test booster cushions because our previous crash test results have been so poor, especially for side-impact crashes, that they were all instantly downgraded to a 0% Don't Buy car seat.
