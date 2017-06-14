The best child car seats for toddlers and older children

Protecting toddlers and pre-school children in child car seats

The best type of child restraint system for early childhood is a Group 1 child car seat (suitable from 9-18kg, approximately nine months to four or five years), an extended rear-facing car seat or an i-Size seat that covers your child's height.

A five-point harness, or impact shield, holds the child in and will spread the forces of a crash over a wide area of their chest.

We recommend they should stay in this type of seat for as long as possible and only move to the next seat when either:

their weight exceeds the car seat's weight limit

their height exceeds the car seat's height limit

they grow too tall for the height of the adjustable harness – it should sit 2cm above the shoulder

the child outgrows the head protection – their eyes are level with the top of the headrest.

Protecting the neck

The risk of spinal cord damage due to momentum of the head reduces as your child grows, so toddlers can face forwards, but more research is showing that it's safer to keep your child facing towards the rear of your car for as long as you can.

Many parents turn their child forwards in a car seat far earlier than they should. Group 1 seats can be used, legally, from 9kg but we think this is far too early to turn your baby forward-facing.

