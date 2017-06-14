Car seat fitting – which retailer is best?

In spring 2014, our car seat fitting experts travelled almost 2,000 miles, visiting 42 major stores to check the service on offer.

We asked each store to fit two child car seats and uncovered serious failings: we were concerned to find that only four stores out of 42 managed to fit both car seats correctly.

Watch our video to see some of the shocking failings we found.

Our undercover investigation revealed:

90% of the 42 stores failed to fit our two car seats correctly;

13 out of the 42 stores visited failed to ask the age or weight of our child; and

Several stores fitted seats so badly that a child using them could be in serious danger in a crash.

When you go to the shops, make sure you choose a Best Buy car seat to ensure that your child is kept as safe as possible on the road.

We’ve shared detailed findings with each of the retailers and have urged them to improve, but for now we’re advising all parents and grandparents to check their seats carefully themselves and make sure they're fully clued up before going to buy a new seat.

You can do this using our free 10 car seat fitting checks guide – download it today and ensure that your car seat is installed correctly so that it keeps your little one as safe as possible in the event of a crash.