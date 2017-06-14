How we test cloud storage services

What makes a Best Buy cloud storage service?

Dropbox or Google Drive? SkyDrive or SugarSync? A cloud storage service should be about making your life easier - with your files saved online to the cloud, all the stress of backing up should be taken care of for you.

But not all cloud storage services are alike, and some make the process of backing up your files much easier than others. That's why we test cloud storage services to find the best ones for backing up important photos, files and documents.

Cloud storage can make backing up your important files the easiest thing, or an absolute misery, depending on the service you choose.

