How we test cloud storage services
By Callum Tennent
How we test cloud storage in a nutshell
Our reviews answer common cloud storage questions such as:
- How easy is it to sync files to the cloud?
- How easy is it to share saved files?
- Can you edit those files online?
- When you delete your account, where do your files go?
- Is the service worth the money
What makes a Best Buy cloud storage service?
Dropbox or Google Drive? SkyDrive or SugarSync? A cloud storage service should be about making your life easier - with your files saved online to the cloud, all the stress of backing up should be taken care of for you.
But not all cloud storage services are alike, and some make the process of backing up your files much easier than others. That's why we test cloud storage services to find the best ones for backing up important photos, files and documents.
Cloud storage can make backing up your important files the easiest thing, or an absolute misery, depending on the service you choose.
Should I buy it?
Each of the assessments described above goes part way to making up a total test score, which is the percentage figure awarded to each cloud storage service. But certain assessments are more important than others and so carry different weights (price is always ignored):
- Overall ease of use ..... 80%
- Systems and setup ...... 20%