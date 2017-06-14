How to buy the best cordless vacuum cleaner

Video: how to buy the best cordless vacuum

Cordless vacuum cleaners - also called stick vacuum cleaners – are a great option if you want a vacuum that you can use for quick ad hoc cleaning jobs, such as whipping around the kitchen after the kids' meal time, or sprucing up before guests come over.

Our video above shows a cordless vacuum in action, and explains what to look for when choosing one.

We’ve tested, reviewed and rated all of the biggest selling cordless vacuum cleaners from manufacturers including Dyson, Bosch, AEG and Gtech.

Don't miss our reviews of the Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners that have topped our tests.