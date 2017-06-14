Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners

Some cordless vacuums claim to be as good as conventional vacuum cleaners, but our tests show only a small minority of Best Buys have what it takes.

Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that any cordless model we recommend as a Best Buy is truely the cream of the crop. We test cordless vacuum cleaners in a similar way to normal vacuum cleaners, which includes using each vacuum on carpet, laminate, wood flooring and uneven surfaces, to see how muchdust and grime they can pick up.

The best models can pick up more than 70% of the dust on your floors, while the worst can only pick up less than 10%.

With the worst models, you can only run your vacuum for around twenty minutes, while you can use the best for over an hour.

Best Buys are also easy to use, light to handle and aren't horribly noisy, like the one model we found that produces 88 decibels - the sound of a busy road.

