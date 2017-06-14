Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners
Some cordless vacuums claim to be as good as conventional vacuum cleaners, but our tests show only a small minority of Best Buys have what it takes.
Our tests go further than anyone else's to ensure that any cordless model we recommend as a Best Buy is truely the cream of the crop. We test cordless vacuum cleaners in a similar way to normal vacuum cleaners, which includes using each vacuum on carpet, laminate, wood flooring and uneven surfaces, to see how muchdust and grime they can pick up.
- The best models can pick up more than 70% of the dust on your floors, while the worst can only pick up less than 10%.
- With the worst models, you can only run your vacuum for around twenty minutes, while you can use the best for over an hour.
- Best Buys are also easy to use, light to handle and aren't horribly noisy, like the one model we found that produces 88 decibels - the sound of a busy road.
How we find the best cordless vacuum cleaners
We carry out pick up tests with fine arizona sand on wilton carpet, laminate flooring and floorboards with crevices. We also painstakingly comb real pet hair into carpet and time how long each cordless model takes to pick it up. We also test the suction when the container is partially full and when the battery is depleted to make sure that each vacuums performance does not drop off as it is used in your home. You can be sure that a Best Buy cordless vacuum will be able to tackle anything that you can reasonably throw at it in your home.
- We measure how much fine dust each cordless vacuum picks up from wilton carpet, laminate and floor boards.
- After combing hair into wilton carpet to get it really engrained, we time how long it takes each cordless vacuum to suck it all up.
- We get an independent panel of experts to assess how easy each cordless vacuum is to use.
- The battery lifetime claims of manufacturers are put to the test in the lab, and we also make sure that the suction of the cordless vacuum doesn't drop as the battery runs down.
Cordless vacuum reviews you can trust
We’ve tested cordless vacuums from big names including Dyson, Bosch, Hoover and Vax, as well as many other manufacturers. With Best Buys available for less than £250, we can tell you that big prices don't always mean great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.
