Are Gtech vacuums worth buying?
From its bright green vacuums to its distinctive TV adverts, British brand Gtech has become a familiar name in home appliances.
We've tested numerous Gtech vacuum cleaners and surveyed hundreds of owners about their experiences with them.
Read on for the definitive guide to Gtech vacuum cleaners.
What makes Gtech different?
Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Nick Grey at his Worcestershire home, Gtech has developed into a well-established manufacturer of home appliances, including cordless vacuum cleaners, power tools and haircare products.
The company really found fame in 2012 with the release of its first AirRam vacuum cleaner, promising a simple, lightweight and affordable device for household cleaning.
How much does a Gtech cost?
Gtech vacs start from around £150 for the Gtech Hylite 2, which is one of its most basic cordless vacs, with a bagged container to capture the dust.
You can easily spend up to double that with the Gtech AirRam 3 Dual Edge, which costs around £400.
Just like many Gtech vacs (including the successor model, the AirRam MK2), it has the suction and dust-collection mechanisms built into the floor head. This means there isn't a detachable handheld cleaner, or any other tubes, nozzles or brush heads included.
Which is the best Gtech vacuum?
Compare prices, running time and more for the Gtech vacuums we've tested in the table below.
|Gtech model
|Type
|Weight
|Dust capacity
|Battery life (on max power)
|Recharging time
|Typical price
|Where to buy
|Bagless
|3.9kg
|0.5 litres
|32 minutes
|2hrs 22mins
|£400
|SQUIRREL_TEXT_50018126
|Bagless
|3.4kg
|0.5 litres
|50 minutes
|2hrs 47mins
|£280
|SQUIRREL_TEXT_50007825
|Bagless
|2.9kg
|0.6 litres
|14 minutes
|5hrs 9mins
|£230
|SQUIRREL_TEXT_50014619
|Bagless
|3.7kg
|0.5 litres
|33 minutes
|4hrs 8mins
|£230
|SQUIRREL_TEXT_12875516
|Bagged
|1.7kg
|0.3 litres
|18 minutes
|1hr 50mins
|£150
|SQUIRREL_TEXT_50007079
|Bagless
|3.9kg
|0.7 litres
|35 minutes
|4hrs 6mins
|£280
|SQUIRREL_TEXT_50009296
Prices checked September 2025.
The best on test
Is G-tech better than Dyson?
Gtech is aiming to challenge a range of well-established vacuum cleaner brands, including British rival Dyson.
We've compared tech specs, as well data from our research – such as performance and reliability scores – to see how Gtech fares compared to Dyson.
|Gtech cordless vacuums
|Dyson cordless vacuums
|Which brand is better?
|Average price
|£262
|£582
|Gtech
|Typical warranty
|Two years
|Two years
|=
|Average weight
|3.25kg
|3.05kg
|Dyson
|Average dust capacity
|0.51 litres
|0.98 litres
|Dyson
|Average test score
|Customer score
|Reliability star rating
Average test score, price, weight and dust capacity based on models assessed in Which? labs. All other data is based on a survey of cordless vacuum cleaners owned by 4,402 Which? members and members of the public, conducted in July 2024. Sample sizes: Gtech (348), Dyson (1,547).
How long should a Gtech vacuum cleaner last?
A vacuum cleaner should last the distance, but our research has shown that some brands have better reliability records than others.
We surveyed almost 350 Gtech owners to find out how long a Gtech vacuum is likely to last without developing a fault.
Typical vacuum warranty
|Two years
Spare parts availability
|A range of replacement parts, including filters, attachments and batteries, can be bought directly from the Gtech website
Customer score
Reliability rating
Proportion non-faulty
Average time to first fault
Three most common faults
Reliability verdict
Data is based on a survey of cordless vacuum cleaners owned by 4,402 Which? members and members of the public, conducted in July 2024. Sample sizes: Gtech (348), Dyson (1,547)
Gtech vacuum cleaners: the Which? verdict
