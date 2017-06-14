Double glazing companies rated

Our survey of double glazing customers reveals how well-known firms Anglian, Everest and Safestyle compare with each other and local independents.

We've asked more than 2,000 double glazing customers to rate the company they used, including big brands Anglian, Everest and Safestyle, as well as local independent companies and traders. Read on to find out the best and worst double glazing firms.

Our unique research reveals what double glazing companies' customers think of them, and the results may surprise you. There is a big different between the top and bottom-rated double glazing companies - 30 percentage points, in fact. The top rating received a customer score of 86%, and the lowest is on just 56%.

Our results also give each company, Anglian, Everest, Safestyle and independents, ratings for a number of important factors. This includes customer service, quality of products and installation, knowledge of staff, and mess made during the installation. You can use the results of our research to pick the best firm to install your double glazing.

Best double glazing companies

Sales ratings Knowledge of staff Clarity of documents Customer service Quality of products Value for money Customer score 86% 63% 57% 56% Installation ratings Installers keeping to arranged times Knowledge and helpfulness of installers How well the installers communicated Mess during and after installation Quality of installation After sales support Table notes: Customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. Independents includes local double glazing companies, independent builders and independent joiners. Sample sizes: Independents (1,526), Anglian (109), Everest (92) Safestyle (81). Survey conducted in August 2016.

Double glazing companies compared

To help you determine which double glazing company is best, we asked customers to state how satisfied they are with a company, and whether they would recommend it to a friend, which combines to give an overall customer score for each company.

We also asked them to rate a number of aspects of the sales and installation process - such as clarity of documentation (for example, the contract), how well the installers communicated and after sales support - from very poor to excellent.

Common double glazing problems

No matter how good a company is, there can sometimes still be problems. To help you avoid potential pitfalls, we asked double glazing customers what issues they came across when they got double glazing. Some 70% didn't have any problems at all, which is encouraging. But that means 30% did.

The most common problem was that the installation took longer than planned (12% had this happen to them), so it's worth building in extra time in case this happens. Other common problems were:

14% Installers caused damage to the interior/fixtures and fittings

Installers caused damage to the interior/fixtures and fittings 14% Windows didn’t fit as well as they should

Windows didn’t fit as well as they should 14% Work started later than planned

Work started later than planned 13% Scratched glass

Scratched glass 12% Wrong positioning of panes/parts

Wrong positioning of panes/parts 11% Some fittings (e.g. screw head covers) were not installed

Some fittings (e.g. screw head covers) were not installed 10% Scratched/damaged frame(s)

Scratched/damaged frame(s) 9% Installers caused damage to the property exterior

Installers caused damage to the property exterior 9% Installers left a mess

Installers left a mess 4% Installers did not leave keys for all the windows

Problems by brand

How Which? rates double glazing companies

In August 2016, we asked 2,239 Which? members about their experiences with the company they bought double glazed windows and/or doors from, and had them installed by, in the last five years.

Overall customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with the brand, and how likely they were to recommend it to a friend. We also asked them to rate the companies for a number of factors crucial to the sales and installation of the double glazing.