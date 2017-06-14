Amazon Kindle versus Kobo ebook readers

What are the best ebook reader brands?

Amazon and Kobo are the largest companies of note still creating new ebooks. More and more bookworms are turning to free-to-download ebook apps for smartphones and tablets when building their digital book collection - hence why Sony and Barnes & Noble longer sell new ebook readers in the UK.

Amazon's Kindle range, which includes the entry-level Kindle, Paperwhite and premium Oasis, remains the top choice for buyers looking for a new ebook reader. Even so, Kobo is now a big contender to Kindle's crown, recently unveiling the Kobo Aura (Edition 2) ebook reader and its waterproof Kobo Aura One. Buyers happy with a second-hand model can still find ebook readers from Barnes & Noble and Sony online, but you'll struggle finding support if you run into hardware issues.

Listed below are the reliability scores for Amazon Kindle, Kobo and Barnes & Noble ebook readers. The highest-scoring brand of ebook reader achieved a reliability score of 89%, while the worst scored 76%. Scroll down for the details.

Look at our Best Buy ebook readers reviews to find out which models top our tests.