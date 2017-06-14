Which Kindle should I buy?

Amazon's Kindle is the big name in ebook readers. But how do you choose between the several Kindle models available? And is the most expensive Kindle the best? Let our expert, independent advice lift the fog.

All of Amazon's Kindle ebook readers and tablets can be used to read ebooks, and most can be used to browse the web. But beyond that, there's a world of difference between the devices, from screen sizes and internal storage to price point. The Kindle range starts at £60 for the basic model, going up to £270 for the Kindle Oasis.

In the table below, we explain the key differences between each of the main Kindle releases. As a Which? member, you can log in to see our full verdicts and test scores to find out which is the best Kindle for you.

