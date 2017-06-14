Should I buy a fitness tracker or a smartwatch?

The difference between smartwatches and fitness trackers boils down to whether you want a wearable device that's designed to help you communicate and deliver notifications, or one that keeps track of exercise and health.

A smartwatch makes it easy to view and respond to emails, texts, calls and social media notifications on your wrist. Fitness trackers focus on health and activity monitoring, such as how many steps you've taken, the distance covered, the calories you've burned, and what your heart rate is.

To help you pick the right type of wearable, you can use our online tool below. Simply select fitness tracker or smartwatch, and then explore the features on offer by clicking on the information spots. If you're on a mobile device, you'll need to scroll down to the 'features' tab at the bottom of your screen to explore.

Once you've decided which device you want, browse our fitness tracker and smartwatch reviews to find the wearable that's right for your needs and budget.