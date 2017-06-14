Modern kitchen ideas

Our modern kitchen ideas will help you turn your tired old kitchen or, create a new space, that will feel fresh and contemporary.

Whether you want to create an entirely new contemporary kitchen from scratch, or just want to add a modern feel to your current design, our gallery bellow is packed full of ideas.

The kitchens shown are from B&Q, Ikea, Betta Living, John Lewis, Magnet, Wren Living, Benchmarx, Homebase, Next and Howdens Joinery.

See how many of these brands were rated by their customers in our best kitchen brands guide. Not all brands did well - the top got a customer score of 88%, while the bottom got 63%.

10 modern kitchens Bold colours are a great way to add the wow factor to a modern kitchen.

A glossy, industrial or utilitarian splashback or tiles are ultra modern.

Built-in appliances can create a stylish and sleek modern look.

Dark or ash wooden kitchens look modern but warm.

Distinctive flooring can create an impressive feel in a modern kitchen.

Monochrome kitchens instantly give a modern look.

High-gloss units will give a modern kitchen an added feeling of luxury.

Be bold with your kitchen worktops to create a distinctive feature.

Open-plan kitchens are great for creating a sociable modern space.

Curved units are a great way to create a sleek, modern look. Previous

Next

















Previous

Next

Colourful kitchens

Many kitchen companies supply colourful units or new doors in a range of shades and finishes, but you could also paint your current doors for a cheaper update. Alternatively, paint a feature wall for a way to update without the expense.

See our guide to kitchen costs to work out how much you should expect to spend on a new kitchen, or to spruce up your current one.

Splashback or tiles

Starting at around £50 for a splashback and as little as 50p each for tiles (you would need around 100 to cover a one metre square area if the tiles are 10cm squared), both are a great way to modernise a new kitchen or spruce up an old design.

Built-in appliances

From ovens to dishwashers and washing machines to fridge freezers, a lot of appliances now come as built-in, which can create a more streamlines, sleek look.

Visit our kitchen appliances page to find the best for your kitchen, whether it's compact or open plan, as well as the size and price options.

Wooden kitchens

There are two styles of wooden kitchen that are popular for a modern look: dark wood (usually walnut) that shows the grain, and light wood for a fresh feel. Wood veneer kitchens are a popular choice with both types and cost less than solid wood.

Our page on kitchen units, doors and worktops has more advice on the different materials available, and what kitchen owners have rated better for standing the test of time.

Kitchen flooring

There are a number of flooring looks available, from the expensive real wood to the cheaper vinyl, which offers a huge range of style options such as concrete or stone effect.

If you're interested in a wooden floor, take a look at our guide to buying wood flooring.

Monochrome kitchen

Creating a black and white scheme is a simple way to bring a modern feel to your kitchen, and it can be done easily using paint and accessories, or by buying a new kitchen.

Gloss kitchen units

Many kitchens now come in a high gloss finish, and teaming this with glass-fronted doors will modernise your kitchen. But, if you don't want to buy a whole new kitchen, you can spruce up your current units with gloss paint, although this won't give quite the same sheen.

Kitchen worktops

A new worktop can be an inexpensive way to modernise your kitchen, depending on what type you want - granite and solid worktops can be the most expensive, from around £150 for one metre, and laminate worktops, which replicate a number of materials, from around £30 for one metre.

Our page on kitchen costs has more information on how much it costs, including labour, to replace and repair tired old worktops.

Open-plan kitchen

If your space allows it, an open-plan layout will give an instant modern feel. See our guide to kitchen layouts for more ideas.

Sleek lines

Handleless doors and curved kitchen units create a sleek modern look, but these design details will cost a little more - handleless doors to replace your current ones start at around £10.

Want to see the best and worst kitchen brands? Find out which brand was rated highest by its customers in our fitted kitchens review.