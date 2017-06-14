Best food processor brands

Choosing the best brand of food processor

When you look at food processors in a shop, you have no easy way of telling how well they work or how long they'll last. At Which? we've studied the trends in both our testing and the opinions of more than 800 appliance owners to find out which food processor brands are best.

Food processors are generally quite reliable, particularly compared to other small appliances, but there's no use having a model that lasts forever if it's no use in the kitchen. A poor customer score may reflect models that are difficult to use or give patchy results - something that our testing will also highlight.

82%The Which? customer score for the food processor brand with the most satisfied owners.

The top two brands in our table are notable for different reasons. The top brand has an impressive customer satisfaction score that's strides ahead of other food processor brands. Meanwhile, the brand that earned second place makes food processors that consistently do so well in our tests that its average test score exceeds our Best Buy threshold. Choosing between the two brands may seem to mean choosing between perfect results and user-friendliness. However, our individual reviews will allow you to check that individual models can offer both before you commit.

We test food processors from a variety of well-known brands, including Kenwood, Bosch, Magimix and Philips.