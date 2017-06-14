Best food processor brands
By Yvette Fletcher
We reveal the food processor brands you can rely on. Find out which brands get top marks from us - and from the people who own them.
When food processors are tested in the Which? lab, we put them through up to 55 different tests to see whether they can get through kitchen tasks quickly and effectively. We check how well each model chops, slices, grates, mixes and blends, as well as ensuring they are easy to use and clean.
Our testing has helped us develop a clear understanding of the strengths - and weaknesses - of different food processor brands. On top of this, we've also asked more than 800 Which? members to tell us how happy they are with their brand of food processor, so that we can give you our unique verdict on which brands are worth your consideration.
Once you've found out which brands are reliable, make good products, and are loved by customers, head to our list of Best Buy food processors to find the right model for you.
Best and worst food processor brands
Below we've collated all of our food processor test results since 2013 (when we changed the way we test), as well as revealing our unique brand reliability ratings and customer scores. These scores - based on our 2015 survey of Which? members who own food processors - indicate whether each brand offers longevity and satisfaction, as well as good individual performance.
|Best food processor brands
|Food processor brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|68%
|82%
|Several food processors from this brand have earned our Best Buy accolade, and it has also earned the love of Which? members: as well as being a very reliable food processor brand, it's the one that members are most satisfied with - and will recommend to friends and family.
|75%
|71%
|This brand's food processors have achieved an impressive average test score and 50% of those tested have been awarded Best Buy status. It's a reliable brand, too, and earned a respectable customer score in our survey.
|69%
|70%
|This brand only narrowly missed out on second place in our list thanks to its solid customer score. It's also considered reliable by Which? members. However, we've yet to name a food processor from this brand a Best Buy since our tests became tougher in 2013.
|
Table notes: Reliability rating and customer score based on feedback from 873 Which? members, surveyed in May 2015.
Average test scores based on food processors tested under the current test program (ie those tested from December 2013 onwards) that are still available at the time of writing (February 2016).
Choosing the best brand of food processor
When you look at food processors in a shop, you have no easy way of telling how well they work or how long they'll last. At Which? we've studied the trends in both our testing and the opinions of more than 800 appliance owners to find out which food processor brands are best.
Food processors are generally quite reliable, particularly compared to other small appliances, but there's no use having a model that lasts forever if it's no use in the kitchen. A poor customer score may reflect models that are difficult to use or give patchy results - something that our testing will also highlight.
82%The Which? customer score for the food processor brand with the most satisfied owners.
The top two brands in our table are notable for different reasons. The top brand has an impressive customer satisfaction score that's strides ahead of other food processor brands. Meanwhile, the brand that earned second place makes food processors that consistently do so well in our tests that its average test score exceeds our Best Buy threshold. Choosing between the two brands may seem to mean choosing between perfect results and user-friendliness. However, our individual reviews will allow you to check that individual models can offer both before you commit.
We test food processors from a variety of well-known brands, including Kenwood, Bosch, Magimix and Philips. Take a look at our guide to buying the best food processor to help you decide which features you need, then discover which is the best model for you by reading our food processor reviews.