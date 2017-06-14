Top five best food processors
By Yvette Fletcher
We pick out five of the best food processors that have been through our tough lab tests, including the best cheap options.
The best food processor for you
The food processors recommended below have all gone through our rigorous independent lab tests, so you can be sure they'll do a fantastic job of all of your kitchen tasks. Each model is a Best Buy thanks to its brilliant chopping, slicing and grating skills, as well as being a breeze to use and clean.
Whether you just want a cheap mini chopper to handle smaller prep jobs, or a full food processor to create elaborate dishes, we've got a recommendation for you. Use the table below to find your perfect food processor.
|Top five food processors
|Verdict
|Chopping
|Assembly
|Score
|Cheapest Best Buy food processor
|
This sub-£50 model isn't only the cheapest Best Buy food processor, it also has the top test score. It was great at almost every task we got it to do - chopping, grating, mixing, whisking, kneading, puréeing and blending. It also has a wide array of attachments, including a jug blender, making it very versatile. This is a big bonus, especially considering the low price.
|79%
|Cheapest Best Buy mini chopper
|
This mini chopper is excellent at chopping, including evenly dicing flat-leaf parsley, and does a speedy job of processing hazelnuts and onions, which can both be tricky. It's also easy to use - it has one button for two speeds - and it's straightforward to clean and store as it's so compact. It comes with a recipe book, too.
|77%
|
User-friendly Best Buy food processor
|
This great all-round kitchen gadget earned top scores for both its ease of assembly and cleaning. It's also one of the quieter models we've tested. It comes with lots of attachments, including a citrus press, centrifugal juicer and jug blender. Importantly, it's also great at a good range of tasks.
|77%
|
Large-capacity Best Buy food processor
|
This large-capacity food processor has an extra-wide chute and comes with a wide range of attachments - ideal if you have a large family. It's excellent at all food preparation tasks, from grating to blending, and even allows you to slice food to different thicknesses. It's also super fast, and easy to use and clean.
|77%
|
Automatic Best Buy food processor
|
This food processor has an auto-speed function that allows it to select the best speed for each attachment, so you don't have to keep consulting its user manual. It works quickly and effectively on both food processing and baking tasks and you won't find adding its attachments tricky or confusing.
|74%
