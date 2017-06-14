Which? Best Buy fridge freezers

How we unearth the best fridge freezers

The best fridge freezers chill and freeze food fast, keep it safely cooled around the clock, run quietly and won’t hike up your energy bills. We’ve tested fridge freezers from all the big brands – including AEG, Beko, Bosch, Miele, Samsung, Siemens and Zanussi – to uncover the Best Buys that stand out from the crowd.

Cooling power We see how quickly a fridge freezer can chill and freeze food-equivalent gel packs. The best can do the job in a matter of hours, whereas the worst can’t cool in two days of testing.

Temperature stability We crank the temperature up in our test lab to see whether a fridge freezer will keep your food perfectly chilled and frozen when your kitchen heats up. We then lower the room temperature, to test how well your food is protected during chilly winter nights when your heating is switched off.

Reliable thermostat setting A great fridge freezer will chill and freeze to perfect temperatures when you first set it up in your kitchen, so we follow the manufacturer’s recommended thermostat setting to test how accurate it is. The best models are spot on for perfectly chilled and frozen food, but the worst are so far out you would have to use a fridge/freezer thermometer to get your appliance running properly.

Energy use We measure how much energy a fridge freezer uses to chill and freeze food and keep a steady temperature – and we work out how much it will add to your energy bill. We also reveal whether a fridge freezer is energy-saving or an energy guzzler for the amount of food you can pack away.

Ease of use and cleaning Smooth-sliding drawers, easy-to-adjust shelves, door racks that are deep enough to hold large bottles of water – you’ll find these inside the best fridge freezers. Our ease-of-use and cleaning tests uncover the models that are well-designed, as well as those that will quickly get on your nerves.