How to buy the best lawn mower

What features do I need?

Lawn mowers can come with a number of features. We explain what each one does below. At the very least, look out for metal blades, which will be able to cut cleanly through grass. A large grass box can be really useful if you don't mow that often, while a roller will give a traditional striped finish to your lawn.

Grass collector

A grass collector is a cloth bag or plastic box that holds the grass clippings created by your mower. A big grass collector saves numerous trips to the compost heap. A window in the top, or an indicator to tell you when it's full, is also useful, but a lot of them don't work particularly well.

With hand-push mowers, the grass collector is open and relies on the rotating blades to throw clippings into it. We've found that a lot of these types of grass collectors don't work very well at all.

Lawn mower cutting height

This is simply the height above the ground that the lawn mower will cut the grass. A lawn mower with a wide cutting range (eg from 12-70mm) is useful if you have to cut more than one lawn of different qualities, or different heights at different times of the year. If you want to cut a fine ornamental (bowling green) lawn, look for a minimum cut of around 13mm.

A single height adjuster is easier than adjusting each wheel in turn. With the cheapest lawn mowers, you have to remove and replace each wheel, or in the case of hover mowers, remove the blade and add or remove spacers, which is fine if you rarely change the cutting height.

13mm Is the cutting height you'll need for a very short lawn

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries

Lithium-ion batteries for cordless, battery-powered lawn mowers are designed to deliver similar power, but with less weight than NiCd batteries and their life span is considerably longer.

You might have to pay a bit extra for a lithium-ion battery-powered mower rather than a NiCd one, but they are becoming the standard type of battery. For a lot of cordless mowers, the battery is the most expensive component.

Long switch

Many mowers have a single operating switch on the right-hand side of the handle that needs to be held down for the mower to be used. A long switch is a bar that runs the width of the handle, allowing you to use both hands to switch mower on, to save wrist strain. It's better for left-handers, too. A double-switch, on both sides of the handle, is also a good option.

Mulching mowers

Mulching mowers recut the lawn clippings into tiny pieces and blow them back on to the lawn, where they break down and feed the grass.

Some have a metal or plastic plate that blocks off the outlet to the grass collector, while others have a knob that converts quickly from collect to mulch.

