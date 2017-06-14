Some people swear by memory foam mattresses, but they don't suit everyone. If you're tempted, you'll need to think about which type you want and how much you're willing to spend. Otherwise you might end up a dud that you'll wish you could forget.

Memory foam mattresses, also known as memory mattresses, are topped with a layer of temperature-sensitive viscoelastic material (memory foam). This type of mattress is good at relieving pressure on painful joints, but is usually pricier than sprung mattresses.

Memory foam mattresses feel very different to lie on than regular sprung mattresses. This means memory foam mattresses aren’t for everyone – some of you have said that you find memory foam mattresses too hot. But those who like memory foam seem to love it – as one owner told us: 'my memory foam mattress is the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever had.'

Read on for more advice about memory foam mattresses. If you know you want one already, go straight to our mattress reviews.