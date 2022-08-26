Mattress sleep trials: which brand offers the longest trial period?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
When you click on a retailer link on our site, we may earn affiliate commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission.Find out more.
Simba and Silentnight are jumping into bed with Nectar and Eve Sleep by also offering a year-long sleep mattress sleep trial when buying a mattress. But when you take the returns fine print into account, which deal is the best overall?
These sleep trials are some of the longest available on the mattress market at the moment, and are getting on for twice as long as the sleep trial offered by Emma, the most popular mattress brand, according to the latest Which? mattress survey. So, before you head to the bank holiday mattress sales, check out what you need to know about sleep trials.
Need a new place to rest your head? Go straight to our best mattress deals for the bank holiday or read more about the Best mattresses we've tested.
Sleep trials, commonly offered by online-only, bed-in-a-box mattress brands, allow you to try out a mattress to see if it is the right one for you. If you don't like it, you can return it within the specified trial period. This can be perfect if you want to try a different type from your usual mattress but aren't certain it'll be right for you.
With the launch of their full-year trials, Simba and Silentnight join only a handful of brands to offer such a lengthy try out. Mattress sleep trials from other brands and retailers start from just 30 days.
Unlike mattress warranties and guarantees, which cover faults, a mattress sleep trial lets you do exactly that - sleep on the mattress, in your own home, so you can see if it’s a dream to sleep on or if it will turn your slumber into a sweaty nightmare. If it’s not for you, you can simply return it within the trial period - as long as you abide by the rules.
Before you head to the shops, or online, check out which brand has the longest sleep trial on offer. We've also given brief trial details below, but don't forget to check the small print to see what conditions apply.
|Mattress brand
|Sleep trial length
|Type of mattress available
|Trial details
|Mattress warranty
|Eve Sleep
|1 year
|Foam, hybrid
|No minimum nights, free delivery/collection, full refund
|10 years
|Simba
|1 year
|Hybrid
|No minimum nights, free delivery/ collection, full refund
|10 years
|Nectar and Dreamcloud
|365 nights
|Foam, hybrid
|Try for at least 30 nights, free delivery/collection, full refund
|Lifetime warranty, 10-year replacement guarantee
|Silentnight (Just Sleep range)
|365 nights
|Foam, hybrid
|Try for at least six weeks, free delivery/collection, full refund
|10 years
|Emma
|200 nights
|Foam, hybrid, pocket sprung
|Try for at least 28 nights, can swap for a new mattress, higher price difference needs to be paid, no refunds on lower-priced mattresses
|Three and five years - depending on the mattress
Got a problem with your mattress? Find out how to return a mattress
Even putting length aside, not all sleep trials are the same. Some come with a list of terms as long as your night-time snooze, while others are a dream to take advantage of.
Conditions to watch out for can include:
How to complain if you’ve been misled by a sale or special offer
You might assume that a full year is far longer than you need to work out if a mattress is right for you. And in some cases, it may be obvious far sooner than this that a mattress is just not cutting it.
But extra-long trial periods do have a couple of advantages:
Emma, Eve or Simba? The best boxed mattresses
In our latest mattress survey, 5% of mattress owners said they had returned a mattress as part of a sleep trial. But what happens with the returned mattresses?
Emma says mattresses which are returned throughout its 200-night trial period are either cleaned and sold as refurbished mattresses or are donated to charity. Any that are damaged or have defects are properly disposed of.
Eve Sleep told us: '...we either refurbish it for our eBay store, donate it locally or recycle it. If your mattress is recycled, 94% of it will be made into things like dog beds, carpet underlay and car insulation. The other 6% will be used for energy (see ya, fossil fuels). We want to make sure all mattresses get a new lease of life and nothing gets wasted...'.
Simba told us: '...mattresses that are returned - they receive a second lease of life and are either recycled, or refurbished and redistributed through an Ebay outlet'.
Nectar says any old and returned mattresses are donated to the British Heart Foundation to avoid landfill waste, to give the mattress a new home and raise money for the charity.
We've contacted Silentnight, but are awaiting a response.
Need to dispose of your old bed? Find out How to dispose of a mattress responsibly.
Need a new mattress? Below we've picked out the most popular mattress review on the Which? website, for each brand above:
Read our Emma Original mattress review.
Read our full Eve Premium Hybrid mattress review.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review.
Read our full Silentnight Studio Gel mattres review.
Read our full Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress review.
Head to our best mattresses for 2022 guide to find out all you need to know.