Digital radio switchover explained

What is the digital radio switchover?

Much like the digital television switchover in 2012, the digital radio switchover will see a change in the source of radio entertainment from an analogue platform (FM and AM, for example) to a digital one. As such, in order to listen to radio stations that are broadcast digitally, you will need to own a device that can pick up a digital signal.

The government proposes to make Digital Audio Broadcast, commonly known as DAB, the main broadcast platform for national radio stations, so you will no longer be able to receive these stations via your old FM/AM radio, but certain criteria must be met before a switchover can take place.

There are currently three national digital multiplexes (the platforms that hold stations), one for the BBC and two commercial, the latest of which launched in March 2016.

FM will likely still be used for local and community radio stations, although Ofcom has been trialling small scale digital radio multiplexes in an attempt to bring these to DAB, too.