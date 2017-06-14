How to buy the best radio

Key features to look for

To help you get the most out of your digital radio, out for the following features:

Alarms

If you’re looking for a radio that can get you out of bed in the mornings, a model with good alarm options is essential. The best will let you select which days to set the alarm for, so you can have a lie-in at the weekend, and how the alarm will sound - be it a buzzer or a radio station. If you and your partner need to get up at different times, look for a model with multiple independent alarms.

Bluetooth and NFC

These are seful features if you want to wirelessly stream music from your mobile or tablet. Radios that have Bluetooth and NFC (near field communication) will easily sync with, and play audio from, your smartphone, tablet or MP3 player. Some radios will also have an aux input for a wired streaming connection.

Dock

It's much less common now, but some radios have a dock to slot your smartphone or MP3 player into and play music from your device. They are easy to use, and will also recharge the device at the same time.

Touchscreen

Some radios have touchscreens instead of more traditional knobs and buttons. They’re not for everyone - those with dexterity issues may struggle with the controls, and they’re not best suited to kitchen radios, where listeners who are washing up or knuckle-deep in dough could have problems getting a response with messy hands.

Snooze button

If you’re after a dedicated bedroom alarm clock, look for one with a prominent snooze button. This way, you can easily buy yourself 10 more minutes in bed, without having to furiously scrabble with the radio and put your specs on to find the right button.

Remote control

Not an essential accessory for everyone but, if you’re picking a radio for a living room as opposed to the bedroom, it can be handy to have a remote so you don't have to get up and adjust the volume or switch stations every time. Look for one with prominent, well-labelled buttons. Some radio brands have a free app that you can download to turn your smartphone into a remote control, if it doesn't already come with one.

DAB+

You’ll find that most models are also compatible with DAB+. It’s not a system we use in the UK, but it has been adopted by several other countries, so this means you’ll be able to use your radio abroad.

USB

A USB port can be a handy addition to a digital radio, as it allows you to plug in other devices, such as a phone or tablet. The radio can then charge your devices or play music from them.

Recording function

Not common, but some radios actually allow you to record your favourite show, just like the PVR under your TV.