Which? Best Buy radios

No one wants to invest in a radio that only works for a month or two. Or one which is essentially rendered useless because it distorts the sound so much. Our aim is to help you make the right the right purchasing choice, so you don’t end up out of pocket or with a useless product. Unlike other review sites, we go out and buy every digital radio we review, just as a normal customer would.

We test over 35 new radios every year and we look at everything from simple, budget models to pricey, feature-packed radios with the latest in streaming technology. We examine radios from big brands such as Pure, Roberts, Sony, John Lewis and VQ, as well as the cheaper supermarket own brands.

When a digital radio is awarded with a Best Buy distinction, you can be certain it’s a genuinely excellent device, whether it costs £30 or £300. Our thorough lab tests look at every aspect of each radio and include:

Checking for ease of use by setting up every radio out of the box. We comment on each bit of the process – Was connecting the aerial straight forward? Are the menus clear and easy to navigate? Can you save your favourite stations? Are alarms easy to set?

We enlist an expert listening panel of five people, each with an established background in audio and a well-tuned ear, who can tell you which radio will sound best in your home.

We broadcast our own DAB signal in the lab, enabling us to check each the reception capabilities and aerial sensitivity of each radio – essential if you live in a rural area, or live in a property with thick walls.

We’ve been testing digital radios in our labs for more than 20 years so we know what separates the good from the bad. And we don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy radios, so you don’t inadvertently end up with a dud that you’ll soon be keen to replace.

