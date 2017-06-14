How to buy the best slow cooker

Do I need a timer or fancy settings?

Will you need a keep-warm setting, or would you prefer a timer that turns the machine off if you’re not back when cooking has finished? Slow cookers with digital controls are usually more expensive than more basic models with just a couple of settings.

Even the cheapest slow cookers usually have a low, high and auto or keep-warm setting, so you could save money by choosing a basic model over something fancier. Find out about common features below, or use our guide on getting the most from your slow cooker for help knowing which settings are best for different foods.

Indicator light

It sounds obvious, but an indicator light is a good visual indicator that your slow cooker is working. This is useful as they take a while to warm up and you won’t be able to tell straight away that cooking has started.

Timer

Not all models have a timer, but it's handy if you are going to be away from the slow cooker for longer than the recipe states. Once the cooking time you've set on the timer has been reached, the slow cooker switches to a 'keep warm' setting. This means your food will still be ready to eat as soon as you are, without it getting overcooked.

Auto cook

Cooking on auto means the machine starts on high and drops to low for the rest of the cooking time. On the models Which? has tested, we've found that auto-cooked meat stews taste better than those cooked on either the high or low setting. Auto cook is a setting that's more commonly found on premium slow cookers.